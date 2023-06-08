Teams around NFL calling Vikings about DE Danielle Hunter

One position group for the Arizona Cardinals that has plenty of uncertainty is their group of edge rushers. A premier pass rusher with connections to the Cardinals’ coaching staff is drawing trade interest around the league.

That player is Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that interest is serious.

“Here is my understanding of where it stands,” he said on NFL Total Access. “Sources say that teams have been calling the Minnesota Vikings regarding Danielle Hunter. He has in fact generated some trade interest.”

Hunter bounced back in 2022 following two years ending with injuries to have 10.5 sacks and make the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career.

The Cardinals only have unproven players as edge defenders, including unsigned second-round pick B.J. Ojulari and 2022 third-round picks Cam Thomas and Myjai Sanders.

Hunter is still relatively young at 28 years old and is only due $4.9 million in salary in 2023.

The Cardinals seem to be going with a youth movement, but could they use a top pass rusher? Absolutely.

Hunter has played his entire career with the Vikings, where Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Ralis both spent time coaching.

Hunter would immediately be their best pass rusher.

Would they be willing to trade for him and potentially sign him to a contract extension?

He certainly is worth some discussion.

