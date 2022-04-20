Teams announced for offensive and defensive linemen ahead of Oregon Ducks spring game

On Tuesday afternoon, we got a sneak preview of what the green and yellow team were going to look like for the Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon at the spring game.

While the Ducks didn’t release the full rosters for each team, they did give us a breakdown of the wide receiver for green and yellow, as well as the defensive backs.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was the big boys in the trenches that got all of the shine. Oregon announced which offensive and defensive linemen would be wearing the green on Saturday, and which ones will be wearing the yellow.

Your 2022 Spring Game 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 🟡🟢 pic.twitter.com/fjJCH5HmBf — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 20, 2022

After the skill position players were announced, we broke down a list of potential 1-on-1 matchups that we would like to see on the outside in the passing game. That task would be a lot more difficult to do with offensive and defensive linemen, so we’re just going to sit back and enjoy the combinations of players that are going to be put before us as we watch them go to work.

It’s notable that there are some players on the rosters who we don’t expect to play on Saturday because of injury. Guys like OL Michael Wooten Jr., DL Keyon Ware-Hudson, DL Brandon Dorlus, and DL Popo Aumavae have been limited in practice leading up to this week, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them sit out the big game.

On Thursday, it seems likely that we will get a breakdown of which running backs and linebackers will play for each team, so look out for that announcement.

