Teams announced for High School Football Kickoff at Charlotte’s Memorial Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The names of the teams participating in this fall’s High School Football Kickoff event at Charlotte’s American Legion Memorial Stadium have been released.

Cornelius-based Hough High School will take on Rock Hill’s Northwestern High School in ‘Carolina’s Border War’ on Friday, August 23rd at 5 p.m. That game will be followed by a battle between Ardrey Kell and Providence, two of the top 4A NCSHAA programs in the Charlotte area.

Now in its 11th year, some of the proceeds from ‘Charlotte Kickoff Night’ will go towards Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Middle School Athletics and Women’s Athletics.

“We are so proud that Charlotte Kickoff Night powered by OrthoCarolina continues to be one of the most highly anticipated and respected high school football events in the greater Charlotte community,” organizers said. “We are excited to have four very talented programs participate this year and look forward to providing a memorable experience for the students and their communities. This event would not be possible without the support of our great partner, OrthoCarolina.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.