Teams announce 60-man ‘summer camp’ rosters

Teams began to announce their 60-man “summer camp” rosters — also known as the “player pool” — on Sunday. Not every team made an announcement today and not every team filled its roster out completely. The Indians, for example, listed 55 players, 40 of which will train at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The other 15 will train at the Indians’ alternate site in Lake County. The club can add an additional five players to the roster at any time.

If you’re fiending for some baseball news, the table below contains links to the publicly-available rosters for each team.

