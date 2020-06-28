Teams announce 60-man ‘summer camp’ rosters

Bill Baer
NBC Sports

Teams began to announce their 60-man “summer camp” rosters — also known as the “player pool” — on Sunday. Not every team made an announcement today and not every team filled its roster out completely. The Indians, for example, listed 55 players, 40 of which will train at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The other 15 will train at the Indians’ alternate site in Lake County. The club can add an additional five players to the roster at any time.

If you’re fiending for some baseball news, the table below contains links to the publicly-available rosters for each team.

American League

East

Central

West

Yankees

Twins

Astros

Rays

Indians

Athletics

Red Sox

White Sox

Rangers

Blue Jays

Royals

Angels

Orioles

Tigers

Mariners

National League

East

Central

West

Braves

Cardinals

Dodgers

Nationals

Brewers

Diamondbacks

Mets

Cubs

Giants

Phillies

Reds

Rockies

Marlins

Pirates

Padres

