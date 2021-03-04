Teammates react to Saints terminating contract with Thomas Morstead

Every locker room in the NFL could use someone like Thomas Morstead. That much is clear after the New Orleans Saints released their longtime punter, who set a high bar in 12 years with the black and gold. From his high-stakes rookie year — which peaked with the “Ambush” onside kick in Super Bowl XLIV — to a 2012 Pro Bowl nod, he’s been an always underrated asset to the team.

Just look at how his teammates reacted to continuing on without him. Saints kicker Wil Lutz thanked Morstead for pushing him every day on the practice field and in the weight room, while special teams ace Justin Hardee called the experience of working with Morstead “a privilege,” and “legendary.” One of Morstead’s fellow team captains, defensive end Cameron Jordan, wished him the best and expects to see him often around town, though he noted it won’t be the same now that they aren’t teammates anymore. See for yourself:

To play with one of the best punters in the game was a privilege, but to break record(s) with one of the best is legendary. Appreciate you for always believing in me @thomasmorstead ! It was never taken for granted! Always love brother 🤞🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/WZgud2OKlm — Justin Hardee Sr. (@jhardee_19) March 4, 2021

The Leg! It’s been an honor!! I’m sure I’ll see you in the NO plenty but it won’t be the same… also… That ain delta or southwest! 👀👀 https://t.co/2EPnn0gtsZ — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 4, 2021

