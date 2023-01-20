Teammates rally around Mac Jones after rare social media post

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones recently made a rare social media post, recapping his season as he looks to turn the page to 2023.

Jones had an up-and-down year battling with injuries and a Patriots offense that struggled moving the football at times. He finished with 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in his second season in the NFL.

Now, things look to be changing, as New England is interviewing offensive coordinator candidates. Jones will be entering a crucial third year with a Patriots team that looks to get back to the playoffs. The team has missed out on the playoffs two out of the last three seasons.

Jones posted a series of pictures with the caption “If—” on the post, which is the title of a poem by Rudyard Kipling. Several of Jones’ teammates rallied behind him with comments on the post.

“Mac 10!!”, wrote wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

“My dawg no matter what,” wrote running back Damien Harris, with the 100 emoji.

“Mac daddy!!!”, wideout Kendrick Bourne posted.

New England has some big decisions looming in the 2023 offseason.

Players such as Meyers and Harris are among those in the organization who may not return. But Jones clearly still has the respect and support of his teammates with the pressure to win beginning to mount.

List

Patriots 2023 offensive coordinator candidate tracker

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire