Teammates publicly side with Jameis Winston after late-game audible

The New Orleans Saints demolition of the Atlanta Falcons was, in a way, overshadowed by late game controversy. With the game well in hand, the offense decided to get Jamaal Williams his first touchdown of the year instead of kneeling the ball out. This decision resulted in Arthur Smith cursing Dennis Allen out after the game. It was later revealed the offense went against Allen’s wishes.

The Falcons may feel like it was running up the score, but they were merely collateral damage. The decision to get Williams a touchdown was all about making Williams feel valued for his season of hard work. This was similar to a player trying to get an incentive on the last week.

As the quarterback, fingers will naturally point towards Jameis Winston. Winston and teammates have made it clear this was a team decision. Still, the quarterback will be the one who will receive much of the praise or criticism, depending on which side you’re on. Allen expressed his displeasure with the decision, but teammates have rallied around Winston in the aftermath:

And he got my guy @jswaggdaddy a td! uplift a Tmmate! @Jaboowins That’s my Tmmate!! https://t.co/ayTop4gsAZ — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) January 8, 2024

Here's what Erik McCoy had to say about the last touchdown. pic.twitter.com/S2XSjHH2hA — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) January 7, 2024

Cesar Ruiz on Jamaal's late TD: When you’ve got a guy like that who comes in & works his ass off every single day, day in & day out & was the touchdown champion the year before & he doesn’t have one, I just wouldn’t be able to go to sleep at night knowing I didn’t get him one. — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) January 7, 2024

One of my favorite teammates of all time! JW 🫶🏽 https://t.co/AOIylay3nW — Juwan Johnson (@juwanplease) January 8, 2024

One of the most genuine human being you'll ever meet. Hands down one of my favorite teammate of all time. https://t.co/ATLpANUZZt — Johnathan Abram 🐆 (@JohnathanAbram1) January 8, 2024

One of my biggest highlights being with the Saints was having Jameis sit across from me in the locker room. From the jokes, to the wisdom, to the personality and him answering my 30 questions everyday after practice 😂. He’s a 10/10 genuine, authentic, and great person seriously!… — Nicholas Anderson (@NickAnderson14_) January 8, 2024

One of the best people/teammates in the entire league! And I never played with the guy, but I know a bunch that have. Love how he kills the reporter with kindness https://t.co/RSzsANUL3y — Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) January 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire