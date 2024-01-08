Advertisement

Teammates publicly side with Jameis Winston after late-game audible

The New Orleans Saints demolition of the Atlanta Falcons was, in a way, overshadowed by late game controversy. With the game well in hand, the offense decided to get Jamaal Williams his first touchdown of the year instead of kneeling the ball out. This decision resulted in Arthur Smith cursing Dennis Allen out after the game. It was later revealed the offense went against Allen’s wishes.

The Falcons may feel like it was running up the score, but they were merely collateral damage. The decision to get Williams a touchdown was all about making Williams feel valued for his season of hard work. This was similar to a player trying to get an incentive on the last week.

As the quarterback, fingers will naturally point towards Jameis Winston. Winston and teammates have made it clear this was a team decision. Still, the quarterback will be the one who will receive much of the praise or criticism, depending on which side you’re on. Allen expressed his displeasure with the decision, but teammates have rallied around Winston in the aftermath:

