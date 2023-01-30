Teammates, onlookers rally around Bengals’ Joseph Ossai after AFC title game

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai committed the infamous, effectively game-ending penalty in the AFC title game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But his teammates and many others in the NFL community weren’t going to let it define Ossai.

Ossai’s roughing-the-passer penalty on Patrick Mahomes that helped set up the game-deciding field goal was a brutal play. But Ossai’s strong performance all game beforehand was a big part of the reason the team was even in that position, especially after the disaster of a first half from the offense.

While it was obviously a massive mistake, teammates, fans and other onlookers rallied around Ossai in the aftermath in what was a nice display of the human side of a game.

Some of that below.

