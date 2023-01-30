Teammates, onlookers rally around Bengals’ Joseph Ossai after AFC title game

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai committed the infamous, effectively game-ending penalty in the AFC title game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But his teammates and many others in the NFL community weren’t going to let it define Ossai.

Ossai’s roughing-the-passer penalty on Patrick Mahomes that helped set up the game-deciding field goal was a brutal play. But Ossai’s strong performance all game beforehand was a big part of the reason the team was even in that position, especially after the disaster of a first half from the offense.

While it was obviously a massive mistake, teammates, fans and other onlookers rallied around Ossai in the aftermath in what was a nice display of the human side of a game.

Some of that below.

Joseph Ossai: “To know the team has my back is giving me peace right now.” BJ Hill chimes in: “He played his butt off the whole game.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 30, 2023

Take it easy on Joseph Ossai. I understand the frustration but the guy fought his ass off tonight. — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) January 30, 2023

Joseph Ossai’s an awesome young player who played an excellent game. The #Bengals didn’t lose this game because of him. Get that nonsense out of here. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 30, 2023

That video of Joseph Ossai sobbing on the sideline will stick with me as much as anything I saw today. Every single person makes a mistake every single day. Can you imagine that one being yours? — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 30, 2023

Hold your head twin @joseph_ossai, you played a hell of a game. One game, one play does not define you. Year 3 gonna be a movie🍿 — Khalid Kareem (@khalid_kareem53) January 30, 2023

Every human makes mistakes. Seeing @Joseph_Ossai sob after his late hit on @PatrickMahomes is so difficult to watch. Seeing his mates try to console him is heartwarming. No game comes down to one play. He made a mistake. That makes him human. Not a scapegoat. — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) January 30, 2023

"[The Bengals] did not lose the game because of you. This is all part of learning and growing as a young player." Former #NFL MVP @RichGannon12 with words of encouragement for @joseph_ossai pic.twitter.com/Znmzc0BOE1 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 30, 2023

We love you @joseph_ossai!

You’re gonna be a huge part of getting the @Bengals a ring

Come back even stronger #WhoDey — Matt (@CoachMinich) January 30, 2023

I feel so bad for Joseph Ossai. He’s played an unbelievable game, but goes a little too hard and absolutely everything goes wrong. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) January 30, 2023

Joseph Ossai had the game-winning sack against the Chiefs in the regular season. That’s heartbreaking. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 30, 2023

Joseph Ossai is beside himself. Jeff Gunter trying to lift his spirits to to avail. Crushing play, crushing loss. — Elise Jesse (@EliseJesseTV) January 30, 2023

Keep your head up @joseph_ossai your effort is unmatched — Malik Jefferson (@malikjefferson) January 30, 2023

Poor Joseph Ossai. You’re playing at your emotional max, you’re going so hard, you’re desperate, and you screw up. Sports can be real cruel. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) January 30, 2023

Hang in there @joseph_ossai

You played your ass off all night-tough play late but that’s football. Y’all will be back again-All the best! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 30, 2023

Feel horrible for Joseph Ossai. Wasn’t a malicious shot, but still clearly out of bounds. He played a great game. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 30, 2023

Joseph Ossai made a mistake at the end of the game, but this score isn’t even as close as it was if he didn’t have a big game. Heartbreaking to see him on the bench there. — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) January 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire