Teammates Montgomery & LaViolette join TexAgs to talk expectations for 2023

The Texas A&M baseball team lost a lot of experience and talent after the 2022 season, but they have a solid pair of USA baseball teammates ready to take the helm.

Star two-way Stanford transfer Braden Montgomery and Texas A&M homerun leader from last year, Jace LaViolette, linked up to talk ball with Ryan Brauninger. They ended up producing some great insight for next season.

Having gotten to know Jace over the past year, it was good to hear what Braden had to say about coming to Aggieland and joining the team. One thing that really stood out is with how much confidence he speaks and how much he enjoys the game. He also lit up with no hesitation when asked about how working with new pitching coach Max Weiner has been since he arrived.

“It’s awesome I love that guy. He’s the best I’ve never seen someone approach pitching in the way that he does, and I love it. He makes throwing fun.”

Jace reiterated that he is still a work in progress and how he can make the next step in the mental side of the game. Both will also be looked at as leaders to help this fresh-faced team gel and prepare for February. For the full interview, check out the video below for the Stacked podcast by TexAgs.

"It's elite. That's all it is."@JaceLaViolette2 summed up @B_mont_'s game as Texas A&M baseball now has two big boppers in the middle of the lineup: https://t.co/ism4S1vNDB — TexAgs (@TexAgs) August 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire