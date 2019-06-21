Teammates Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch fastest in final Cup practice at Sonoma

Chip Ganassi Racing was fastest in Friday’s second and final NASCAR Cup practice session at Sonoma Raceway.

Kyle Larson was fastest on the 2.52-mile road course at 95.469 mph, followed by teammate Kurt Busch (94.986 mph). Larson, a native of Elk Grove, California (80 miles northeast of Sonoma), has scored the last two poles at Sonoma. He’ll go for his third consecutive Cup pole there during Saturday’s qualifying (3:10 p.m. ET).

Third through 10th in the final practice were Aric Almirola (94.421 mph), Clint Bowyer (94.273), Matt DiBenedetto (94.190), NBC Sports’ Parker Kligerman (94.190), William Byron (94.154), Alex Bowman (94.148), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (94.135) and Ryan Blaney (94.050).

Bowyer had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 93.416 mph. He was followed by Bowman (93.055 mph) and Larson (93.013).

A number of drivers struggled during the session, including running off-track. Among the most notable was Kyle Busch, who overshot Turn 4 three times, including spinning out once. He also ran off-track in Turn 2 early in the session. With less than three minutes to go in the session, Bubba Wallace spun out in Turn 7.

Martin Truex., who was fastest in the first practice, was held 15 minutes in the second practice as penalty for twice failing inspection at the previous Cup race at Michigan Speedway. Truex was 12th fastest in the second session (94.041 mph).

Click here for the practice speed chart.

