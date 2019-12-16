Teammates don't blame George Kittle for 49ers' brutal loss to Falcons

SANTA CLARA - It's a rare occasion when George Kittle is not his ebullient, jovial self, but when he spoke to the media after the 49ers' 29-22 loss to the Falcons, it was one of those times.

It was a common theme in the 49ers' locker room of each player taking responsibility for the poor performance. None more than Kittle, who on the San Francisco' final offensive drive, with the team facing a third-and-4, fumbled the ball out of bounds on what likely would have been first-down conversion to keep the drive alive and seal the win.

But the 49ers had to settle for a field goal and gave the Falcons the ball back with nearly two minutes on the clock. 10 plays and 70 yards later the Falcons were in the lead with just two seconds left on the clock.

"I just dropped it," Kittle said. "I tried to switch hands with it so I could stiff arm him. Didn't work out well for me. I wish I could play right now. It's a sour taste I'd love to get out of my mouth right now. We've got 24 hours, flush it and get back to work."

Outside of the fumble, Kittle had a record-setting day that most might remember more fondly. He caught a career high 13 of 17 targets for 134 yards. He passed Mike Ditka's record for most catches by a tight end in his first three seasons but Kittle could care less. He wanted the first down. He wanted the win.

From an outside viewpoint Kittle's mistake could be viewed as the play that changed the outcome of the game. His teammates see it in a completely different light. Mike McGlinchey and Joe Staley scoffed at the thought of blaming their tight end for the loss.

"What he does for this football team far outweighs a little [blemish] like that," McGlinchey said. "That could have, should have, would have whatever, I don't care. We got to protect a little better, maybe the ball gets a little more time to get down field. Nobody is thinking about that."

Staley was even more complementary of Kittle who he knows was taking the loss to heart. One mistake definitely did not alter the belief of the 13-year left tackle.

"George is one of the reasons we are where we are," Staley said. "He's been absolutely dynamic for us this year. It's the way football is. Everything doesn't go absolutely perfect every single time. And I know George is upset.

"He wanted to hold onto that ball, but George is trying to make plays, and that's how football is sometimes. It doesn't always go exactly how it's planned. It's how you rebound and George is one of the best football players I've ever been around in my career. I have no worries about George Kittle."

Kittle's determination after the loss was evident. While he took much of the onus on himself, he noted that the offense needs to focus on the details and fundamentals that got them to where they are now. If they do not, the cost will be high.

"We didn't play well today as an offense," Kittle said. "We had plenty of opportunities to move the chains. We just didn't get first downs and other than that one drive that where we put up 20 plays, I thought we played very, very OK. And we didn't make the plays when we needed to make them.

"Close games you definitely learn what your team is made of. But I hope our team learns from this game that if we don't bring the intensity that we will be a quick season ender."

