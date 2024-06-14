Teammate tips Liverpool wonderkid to be one of best players IN THE WORLD

Liverpool right back Conor Bradley has now scored three goals in his last three games for his international side, Northern Ireland, after hitting two against Andorra in a friendly on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old, who already has 17 international caps to his name, is becoming a key player for his country as coach Michael O’Neill plots an overhaul of his team’s fortunes.

It caps a remarkable breakout season for the Castlederg-born right-sider, who broke into the Liverpool team as a deputy for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, winning two man of the match awards, scoring his first goal for the club and winning his maiden title in the shape of the Carabao Cup at Wembley.

Conor Bradley Liverpool

Bradley’s form had been so good prior to an injury suffered against Crystal Palace in mid-April that there were calls for him to replace Alexander-Arnold on a full-time basis in the Reds’ defence in the event that the England man moved into midfield or sought a transfer to Real Madrid.

Whatever happens with Alexander-Arnold, who is out of contract in 2025 and with no sign of a breakthrough for a new deal, it looks like the right side of Liverpool’s defence is in safe hands.

Bradley signed a long-term contract extension in December, finishing the season with a goal and six assists in 23 matches overall.

Bradley tipped to become best in the world

And now a Northern Ireland teammate has spoken out about his quality with Brodie Spencer believing that the full back can become the best IN THE WORLD.

That’s high praise for an emerging prospect but testament to the progress he made under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Estadio Nueva Condomina, Murcia, Spain 11/6/2024 Andorra vs Northern Ireland Northern Irelands Conor Bradley celebrates scoring a goal Conor Bradley celebrates scoring a goal 11/6/2024 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/Presseye/WilliamxCherryx pe_00957221

“Conor Bradley is going to go on to be one of the best players in the world,” Spencer said according to the Belfast Telegraph.

“The season he has had, he’s been absolutely unbelievable and to be able to play alongside him is so good.

“It’s such a relief for me playing at centre back and just having him beside me. He’s always there and supporting and he is able to get out of difficult situations, score goals and make things happen in attack. It’s great to be playing with him.

“For me against Andorra it was a bit more natural playing on the right hand side especially with Conor. He is such a top player and makes the job look very easy.”

