His teammate is committed to Gamecocks. Will he join him and pick USC?

Phil Kornblut
·2 min read

The defensive backfield for Hallandale High School in Florida is one of the most talented groups in the country, and is coached by former Auburn standout Junior Rosegreen. One of his stars, cornerback Anthony Rose, has committed to South Carolina.

Another Hallandale student-athlete, safety Alfonzo Allen, said Wednesday night that he’s going to make his commitment announcement Saturday around 3 p.m.

“The schools that are in my top 12.” Allen said about who he is still considering. “I will know more further on into the week.”

Two of the schools in his top 12, which he named on March 4, are USC and Clemson. The others are Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Miami, South Florida, Southern Cal, UAB, UCF and Texas A&M.

Allen (6-0, 175) said he’s been talking with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“They say they like the way I play and that I’m a special player, long and rangy,” Allen said. “It’s a good school and a good program to go to also. They said I would be used like Mike Jones was used, or Nolan Turner, or (Isaiah) Simmons, just because of how I’m able to play in the box and I’m a good tackler.”

Torrian Gray has been recruiting Allen for the Gamecocks. He and Rosegreen are good friends and, of course, Gray has already snagged one of the Hallandale elites.

“He’s a good man,” Allen said. “He’s produced some great DBs. He likes how I’m a general on the field and my physicality. He hasn’t explained how he would use me if I were to go to South Carolina. I’m looking forward to seeing what they are going to do this season with the new staff, see if I’m able to see improvement from the last staff.”

Gray isn’t the only one recruiting Allen for the Gamecocks. His teammate Rose also is in his ear.

“Every day he’s telling me to come be a Gamecock with him,” he said.

Allen is ranked a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 14 safety nationally in the class.

Other Wednesday night recruiting news:

  • Hammond running back CJ Stokes had a Zoom call with Vanderbilt Wednesday night. The Commodores have been making a big push for Stokes, who is a USC target.

  • USC OT target Leyton Nelson was offered by West Virginia.

  • USC offered 2023 LB Anthony Hill (6-2 220) of Denton, Texas; rated a 4-star and ranked the No. 3 ILB nationally by 247Sports.

  • USC offered 2023 CB Malik Muhammad (6-0 170) of Dallas and IMG Academy.

  • USC offered 2023 safety Stanquan Clark (6-2 185) of Miami.

  • WR Amarion Brown of Stuart, Florida committed to Rutgers. USC’s former staff made his first offer a year ago.

