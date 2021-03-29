Mystics teammate blasts typo in Elena Delle Donne's name on leaked Nike jerseys

It looks like some new WNBA Nike gear is incoming.

Images of new edition jerseys for sale at Dick's Sporting Goods locations have made the rounds on social media in recent days. Aryeh Schwartz of WNBA coverage site Winsidr and Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV have been sharing images of the new gear on Twitter from fans who have found the leaked jerseys at local stores.

Little but too much like the Wolves ones for me but they not bad! https://t.co/A2moRa7l85 — WinsidrAryeh (@WinsidrAryeh) March 29, 2021

But there appears to be problem — with one prominent player's jersey at least.

Excited fans have found jerseys of Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne and shared images of the front and the back. And there's a typo. In her name.

S/O to Dick's for just releasing WNBA merch before its even announced 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ePfCEpJhfj — De'Shaun Harris (@wonderkid7055) March 29, 2021

So I saw this at dicks this evening. New mystics jerseys? pic.twitter.com/CMWwMAf4Mv — Jordan Small (@jols98) March 28, 2021

Delle Donne is not hyphenated. But it is on some examples of two different jersey editions.

'Do better'

A six-time All-Star, two-time league MVP and a 2019 WNBA champion, Delle Donne is one of the game's most prominent players. That Nike didn't get her name correct on the jerseys didn't sit right with Mystics teammate Natasha Cloud.

We can’t have nothing🙈 and who the hell hyphenated dellas last name!? Y’all would never see a mistake like that to a franchise player on the men’s side. DO BETTER. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) March 28, 2021

The WNBA is slated to tip off its 25th anniversary season this year. Here's guessing those jerseys get corrected in time for Delle Donne's return to the court after she opted out of the WNBA bubble.

Washington Mystics guard Elena Delle Donne is expected to play in the 2021 season after sitting out o the 2020 "wubble" season due to her Lyme disease. (Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

