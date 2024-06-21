Which team has won the most Copa America titles?

Which team has won the most Copa America titles?

The Copa America is underway as the best teams in the Americas battle to be crowned continental champions in 2024.

Argentina are the defending champions and opened with a 2-0 win over Canada this week, but who is the most successful side in the history of the competition?

We’ve ranked the nations with the most Copa America titles.

Chile – 2

Chile are two-time winners of the Copa America having won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016. Runners-up on four occasions without winning the trophy previously, Chile triumphed for the first time on home soil after beating Argentina on penalties in Santiago.

A year later, the two teams renewed rivalries in the decider of the Copa América Centenario, a celebration of 100 years of CONMEBOL and the Copa America. The final again finished goalless and went to a shootout, with Chile holding their nerve on penalties at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Alexis Sanchez won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player, while Eduardo Vargas scored six times to win the Golden Boot for the second straight Copa America. The latter scored four times in an unforgettable 7-0 thrashing of Mexico in the quarter-finals.

1 – United States are the only country outside the South America to host the Copa América. The 2024 edition is the second to be played in stadiums in the U.S., after 2016, won by Chile. Soccer. pic.twitter.com/L45zB18wlz — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) June 20, 2024

Paraguay – 2

Paraguay have also lifted the trophy twice, first being crowned Copa America winners after beating Brazil 3-2 in an entertaining 1953 final.

Los Guaraníes won a second title in 1979, in a Copa America that saw all fixtures played on a home and away basis.

The final saw Paraguay face Chiles three times, with a third contest used to determine the winner after each side won their home leg. After a goalless draw played in Buenos Aires, Paraguay were crowned champions due to a 3-1 aggregate win over the three ties.

Peru – 2

Peru’s first title was won on home soil after coming top of a five-nation group to be crowned champions.

Teodoro Fernández top scored with seven goals, as Peru won all four games to beat Uruguay to the title.

A second success arrived in 1975 as Peru beat Colombia over a three-legged decider.

Brazil – 9

Brazil might be the most successful side in World Cup history with five titles but the Selecao rank only third for Copa America wins.

Brazil have won the Copa America on nine occasions with their most dominant period coming between 1997 and 2007, when the South American superpower won four of five editions.

Embed from Getty Images

The most recent triumph for Brazil came in 2019. Everton Soares, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison were all on target as Tite’s side beat Peru at the Maracanã Stadium.

Uruguay – 15

Uruguay have won the Copa America a joint-record 15 times. La Celeste holds the distinction of being the first-ever Copa America and World Cup winners, lifting the former title for the first time in 1916 and defending their crown a year later.

However, Uruguay have struggled for success on the continental stage in recent decades. Just one of their 15 successes has come in the last 29 years when a Luis Suarez-inspired side triumphed in Argentina in 2011.

Luis Suarez showing @Uruguay’s Copa America heritage 🏆 1916 🏆 1917

🏆 1920 🏆 1923

🏆 1924 🏆 1926

🏆 1935 🏆 1942

🏆 1956 🏆 1959

🏆 1967 🏆1983

🏆 1987 🏆 1995

🏆 2011 pic.twitter.com/gbAgCRDJhp — Uruguay Football ENG (@UruguayFootENG) June 20, 2024

Argentina – 15

Argentina share the record with Uruguay as the most successful nation in Copa America history. La Albiceleste have featured in more finals (29) than any other nation and are the current holders after beating Brazil in the 2021 final.

That win ended a 28-year drought for Argentina in the Copa America and set the platform for Finalissima and World Cup successes under head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Read – Five players to watch at the 2024 Copa America

See more – Ranking the five favourites to win the 2024 Copa America

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok