Which team is winning free agency? 'Free Agency Frenzy'
NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew and Gregg Rosenthal discuss which NFL team is winning free agency so far. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew and Gregg Rosenthal discuss which NFL team is winning free agency so far. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Get to know the former Las Vegas Raider.
The Jacksonville Jaguars general manager, Trent Baalke, discusses offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little on Wednesday.
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said he hasn't shut the door on a possible return for linebacker Damien Wilson.
The Giants have parted ways with defensive back and team captain Logan Ryan on Thursday.
The Panthers have a glaring need at MLB and Damien Wilson could be the guy to help address it.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has met with the New Orleans Saints for a second time, including with owner Gayle Benson.
With #NFL #FreeAgency off to a fast start, Darius #Slay, and Haason #Reddick are recruiting CB Patrick #Peterson to the #Eagles
A look at the Packers' positional needs after a busy few days of free agency.
He has worked his way from walk-on at Alabama to a multi-year deal in the NFL!
Miami is bringing back one of its defensive free agents who also plays a key role on special teams. The Dolphins are re-signing linebacker Brennan Scarlett, according to agent Henry Organ. Scarlett spent 2021 with the Dolphins, appearing in 13 games with four starts. He played 58 percent of the special teams snaps and 14 [more]
Former Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith will not sign with the Ravens after a deal was reported
Baker Mayfield wants out of Cleveland after the Browns pursued Deshaun Watson, but the team isn't entertaining the idea of moving its starting QB.
Official: #Bills bring back Jordan Phillips via one-year deal:
It's possible Fletcher Cox could return to the Eagles with a new contract, but Philadelphia decided to release him before an $18 million guarantee.
Cole Beasley can forget trying to negotiate a trade out of Buffalo now that he’s a free agent after being cut by the Bills on Thursday. The Bills made the move to cut their top slot receiver to free up salary cap space a day after making a huge splash in free agency by signing two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Von Miller to a six-year contract. Beasley’s tenure in Buffalo was already in question with his release coming two weeks after the Bills granted the 10th-year player permission to negotiate a trade.
By successfully shunning Colin Kaepernick for five years, the NFL has made it much easier to continue shunning him now. That fact became obvious on Wednesday, with the comments made by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll as to the possibility of adding Kaepernick to a depth chart currently led by up-and-down three-year veteran Drew Lock. Carroll [more]
The first overall pick in the 2018 draft will apparently be playing for a new team in 2022. As surmised earlier, the Browns are done with Baker Mayfield. Chris Mortensen of ESPN said earlier today that the Browns and Mayfield are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at the quarterback position. That statement [more]
There's a new betting favorite to be the first pick of the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL draft.
The Browns seem to be ready to move on from Baker Mayfield. Presumably, they have an idea regarding where he’ll be traded, if they land Deshaun Watson. Or if they don’t. So which teams may want the first pick in the 2018 draft? The Colts are the first team to comes to mind. It’s unknown [more]
It looks like the Falcons may soon have a new quarterback. Tight end Kyle Pitts, represented by the same agent as Deshaun Watson, tweeted and then quickly deleted, “It’s about to get scary in Atlanta.” Unless a tiger has gotten loose from the local zoo, it means that Watson could be continuing his career in [more]