Team of the Week: Holt opens the season with eight-game winning streak

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Holt softball team is our 6 Sports Team of the Week after the Rams opened the season by winning their first eight games.

The Rams’ 8-0 start included a sweep of Dewitt in their first CAAC Blue doubleheader. Holt defeated Dewitt 1-0 in the first game, scoring the only run in the seventh inning. The Rams found their offense in game two, defeating the Panthers 13-5.

Kara Sandberg pitched both games, earning the shutout in game one and striking out nine Panther batters in each contest.

The team took a trip to Florida during spring break and feels that time together really helped them connect and get on the same page this season.

“I think that [trip] was really helpful with our team chemistry and just being able to have 20 hours of practice down there,” said head coach Kim Reichard.

“It was a lot of time to see people for who they really are and get to know them in ways that you wouldn’t in a normal season,” added junior shortstop Sadie Laubenthal.

“It was really nice to spend time with the [other] players off of the field,” said senior third baseman Kaelyn Rozycki. “We stayed in a house together. We had a pool. We went and we watched a college game. We went to Universal, so that was really cool just to hang out with people outside of softball and get to know them on a personal level.”

The Rams’ eight-game winning streak was snapped with a pair of losses to Grand Ledge on Thursday night. They will return to action with a tournament on Saturday and then host Okemos in their next conference doubleheader on Monday at 4 p.m.

