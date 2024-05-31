Team of the week: Haslett boys golf wins regional championship

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Haslett boys golf team is the 6 Sports Team of the Week after the Vikings brought home a Div. 2 Regional Championship on Tuesday.

The Vikings finished with a team score of 318 in Tuesday’s regional at Pohlcat Golf Club in Mt. Pleasant, eight shots clear of second-place Dewitt.

Haslett junior Luke Blattert finished in second place individually with a 75 and senior Carter Gerard finished fourth with a score of 77.

“I’d say the team did pretty good overall,” said Gerard. “We’ve had expectations like this all year where we knew we could all shoot pretty well and score very well and we did on Tuesday, which is what mattered.”

The Vikings were familiar with the Pohlcat course because they played in a two-day tournament there earlier this spring.

“We’ve been playing in that [tournament] for I think about six years now,” said head coach Steve Blattert. “So most of the guys have had at least two looks at that course already which really helps their comfort level because there are a few demanding holes out there, for sure.”

Despite their familiarity with the course, there are plenty of challenges over the course of an 18-hole round, especially a high-stakes round like regionals. Blattert said he’s extremely proud of the way each player handled their specific challenges.

“Eighteen holes takes about five hours for these guys to play and it’s, you know, it’s a big bell curve a lot [of times],” he said. “Some of the guys started really well. Roen [Blue] started, I think he was plus-one through eight holes. Then my number one was five-over through eight holes and then went even par for the last ten. Wherever they were at, they fought their own battles and did a great job coming through.”

“Everyone’s game is all pretty good but the mental part of the game has grown a lot for everyone,” added Gerard. “Especially the younger kids on this team, being able to stay focused even when you have a bad hole or a bad shot and just being able to keep that mindset of knowing that you can keep going and keep scoring well.”

Haslett will play in the Div. 2 State Finals tournament on June 7 and 8 at Forest Akers West.

