Team of the Week: Fowler track and field wins boys and girls state championships in Division 4

FOWLER, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s always special when an area team brings home a state championship trophy, but one school bringing home two of those trophies in one day? It’s almost unheard of, but it’s exactly what the Fowler Eagles track program did last Saturday.

The Eagles won both the boys and girls state championships in Division 4 track and field, returning from the meet in Hudsonville Saturday night to a parade through the town of Fowler.

The girls team scored in 10 different events to win the state title convincingly, finishing 26 points ahead of second-place Portland St. Patrick.

The Fowler girls track and field program has a long, proud winning tradition, and even under a first-year head coach in Neil Hufnagel, the Eagles came into this season believing a state championship was possible.

“We talked from the start of the year that we have such a great girls track tradition here at Fowler and we wanted to match that championship character, attitude, and tradition that the generations of girl athletes here at Fowler have set in our track and field program,” said Hufnagel. “So that was our goal and that was our challenge for the year and I was really excited to see our girls rise to that challenge.”

“[Coach Hufnagel] wanted and knew that we could be a part of that [tradition],” said senior Grace O’Hare. “I think it sort of just helped us all push ourselves harder in practice and want to work harder to actually achieve that goal this year.”

On the boys side, the race for the state championship was much tighter. The Eagles went into the final race, the 4×400 meter relay, knowing they needed to win the race and have Detroit Douglass’ relay team finish in fifth place or below.

The Fowler relay team of Ben Kohagen, Ford Phillips, Brady Feldpausch and Nate Spicer have been great in that event all year long and got the job done once more on Saturday, winning the race with a time of 3:26.43. Detroit Douglass’ team finished the race in ninth place, giving the Eagles the result they needed to claim their first state championship since 1988.

“We just focused with the boys and basically told them, you know, don’t change anything you’ve done all year long,” said head coach Brett Schafer. “They’ve worked hard all year long and everything they’ve done all year long has been successful. So again, we said change nothing. Go out and win the race like we know you can do, and we’ll let everything fall in place where it needed to, and it happened that day.”

“One of our 4×400 meter runners, Ben Kohagen, said that [Douglass was] getting passed in the last turn and I think from then, my eyes kind of widened up and I was just, like I didn’t even think it was real!” said Phillips. “Then they finished and it was just all excitement, all happiness, all joy just to be able to see what we’ve wanted and worked for so long finally happen.”

While each team’s state championship meet and season has its own unique story, achieving both on the same day is a moment the Fowler community won’t soon forget.

“We work together at practice and we all help each other out,” said O’Hare. “I know the guys are always cheering for us and we’re always rooting for them. So I think it’s just fun to see it work out for all of us and see our hard work come together.”

“Everyone at the same time being able to run super well at the same meet is really impressive,” said Phillips. “It just shows that at practices we put in the work and our coaches do a good job giving us workouts to get us to where we need to be.”

“That’s a pretty unique opportunity to see boys and girls succeed at that high a level on the same day,” added Hufnagel. “We have a great working relationship with the guys. We share coaches between the two programs and so it truly was doubling down in terms of the excitement and the pride that we had on Saturday.”

