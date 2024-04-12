Team of the Week: Dansville softball off to scorching start

DANSVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Dansville softball team is out to a scorching start this spring, boasting a 6-0 record while outscoring opponents by a combined 92-10.

The Aggies are finding success with a young roster, as just three of their nine starters are upperclassmen. A trio of freshmen pitchers are helping to lead the way in Maddi Carter, Ryker Graf and Laci Neal.

“The biggest strength of this team is the confidence that they have which comes from, I think, our starting pitching,” said head coach Bill Sherwood. “I have three starting pitchers I can throw out any time of the day, it doesn’t matter who we play, I’ve got confidence in all three of them. They’ve been playing since they were young. They play travel ball. So they were very excited to start the year and the girls have been real accepting of them and they love them and they all just, they have a good time.”

“It kind of feels like a family,” added Graf. “Like we all know each other since it’s a small school but now working together just to win in a school sport, it brings us together a little bit more like with communicating and just teamwork.”

Sherwood, now in his sixth season as the Dansville head coach, said it’s refreshing to see how the strong pitching has allowed the whole team to relax and have fun playing the game. He feels the success in the circle has helped fuel success at the plate as well.

“You don’t have to score 14 runs this year to win games and it just gives them that much more confidence,” he said. “And over the winter we worked on just swinging at strikes. We were a very undisciplined team in the past, swinging at a lot of balls out of the zone and putting yourself down in the count. This year, we’re taking a lot more pitches and fouling pitches off.”

The Aggies 6-0 start is an especially welcome sight after the team finished just 9-29 last season.

“It’s definitely fun for me to win all these games and see how happy [my teammates] are winning because it’s my first year on this [team] and I don’t know how it’s like,” said Graf. “So learning from them, it’s really, it gets me going inside.”

The rain on Thursday forced Dansville to cancel its scheduled game with Waverly and practice at a local indoor facility. Undeterred by the weather, the group showed up excited to practice. It’s the willingness to learn that brings a smile to Sherwood’s face.

“We started practicing and they’re all business,” he said. “They’re ready to go. They want to learn. They’re asking questions and they’re just a lot more confident this year than they were last year.

I knew they could compete and they’re just, they’re a very timid group of girls but they’re so much different. They have so much fun. They’re energetic and they just want to learn and that’s the biggest thing.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.