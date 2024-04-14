Team of the Week: Bishop Ward High School baseball

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The diamond always shines at one Wyandotte County high school, where baseball is tops.

Bishop Ward High School’s baseball program is one of the metro’s best, and this tradition-rich school craves another state title.

The Cyclones have set a standard for Kansas baseball programs with their 13 state championships. One stretch of success included six in a row during the 2000’s.

This year’s Cyclones (11-0) are red hot, outscoring their opponents 150–19 on the season. Cyclone pitchers have delivered five shutouts on the year.

Fourth year Bishop Ward Coach Zach Ward loves this club’s combination of brassy bats and solid pitching, and that his players understand the expectation at a school that celebrates baseball.

Messi, Inter Miami bring historic spectacle to Arrowhead against Sporting KC

“They’re a little special. They’re doing things you don’t typically see out of high school baseball players,” Harris said on Wednesday. “We want to put out a good product. If we do get to state, and we make a run at it, this is a team that can put another championship up there.’

“We just know what to do. We all do our job. We do the little stuff. We don’t think too much about hitting homeruns or whatever. We go about it and play small ball,” Manny Dunn, Bishop Ward’s second baseman, said.

“In a baseball way, it’s always been a really good baseball school. We’re always here. We’ve come to represent the logo on our chests,” Chris Mancinas, Cyclones shortstop, said.

The forecast looks promising for these Cyclones, who have made it to the KSHSAA Class 3A tournament three seasons in a row. Bishop Ward finished third in the state two years ago, but this year’s roster might be playing for keeps.

Patrick Mahomes greets Lionel Messi at Arrowhead before Sporting KC game

Bishop Ward High School makes its home in KCK’s Cathedral neighborhood. The Cyclones have eight games remaining in the regular season. Their quest for a perfect season continues on Monday, with a road trip to Olathe’s Heritage Christian Academy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.