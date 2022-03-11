Which team should you be watching during free agency? 'GMFB'
The Giants are releasing punter Riley Dixon, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports. The move will save the team $2.8 million in cap space. Dixon set a career low in net in 2020 with a 39.4-yard average on 65 punts and set a career low in average in 2021 with a 44.4-yard average on 74 punts. [more]
Russell Wilson is saying his goodbyes to Seattle. Although Wilson’s trade to Denver cannot become official until the new league year starts a week from today, Wilson alluded to his departure from the Seahawks on Twitter. “SEATTLE, I Love You,” Wilson tweeted, “Forever Grateful.” It was a good run in Seattle for Wilson. A fourth-round [more]
The #Philadelphia #Eagles could amass even more #NFLDraft2022 capital, as #NFL teams around the league continue to call about trading for Fletcher Cox
The New York Giants are reportedly among the "possible landing spots" for impending free agent QB Cam Newton.
The Commanders' quarterback options weren't great after missing out on Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.
It'll take awhile to fully evaluate the Khalil Mack trade as a whole, but here is our initial grade of Bears GM Ryan Poles' first big move.
USC football coach Lincoln Riley has traded in his Stetson for a surfboard. The former Oklahoma coach—now coldly referred to by cast-aside OU fans as “TBOW,” or “That B—- Out West”—has officially decamped the Sooner State for the Golden State, shelling out eight figures to purchase a new mansion in Palos Verdes, according to Dirt. […]
Former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was traded again Wednesday, this time to Washington, and it seems the same problems that felled him in Philly followed him to Indy. By Adam Hermann
Here are the impacts of MLB's new deal on spring training, opening day, free agents, rules changes and the playoffs.
Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.
Starting five years ago, the NFL wrongfully colluded against Colin Kaepernick. Five years of collusion later, the NFL has won. It’s over for Colin Kaepernick. There’s no way that any team will sign him at this point, not after he has gone half of a decade without playing football of any kind. Yes, he posted [more]
The 2022 Big Ten men's basketball tournament bracket went down to the wire, though Michigan and Michigan State basketball locked in their seeds early.
Harold Varner was cruising Thursday at The Players – until he wasn't. And this week and next, he's looking for a Masters berth.
The Englishman ran around the lake to try to finish his round before darkness fell.
That the Browns have tendered D'Ernest as a restricted free agent isn't a surprise, the tender level is and could lead to a trade this offseason:
Young Stephen Curry fan cried when she learned that Curry would not play in game she attended Monday. Curry made amends with a pregame visit on Thursday.
On Friday, much will potentially be learned about the criminal cases pending against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Quite possibly, the door finally will swing open for a trade. As we previously have reported, multiple teams are willing to trade for Watson without the 22 civil cases pending against him resolved. The current impediment continues to [more]
Apparently, Washington’s agreement to bring in quarterback Carson Wentz and his full contract have already had consequences for the rest of the roster. Reports emerged on Thursday morning that the Commanders were planning to release safety Landon Collins after the team and player could not agree to a restructured contract. According to Collins, he was [more]
Driver was intentional with the location of the home near Bronzeville, Milwaukee's Black cultural hub.
Rafael Nadal called for tougher sanctions against players who abuse tennis officials on Thursday in the wake of the controversial suspended sentence handed down to Alexander Zverev.