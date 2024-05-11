"This team was very special": Stillwater baseball's season ends, and with it goes an accomplished senior class

May 10—All good things come to an end eventually, and for the 2024 Stillwater High baseball team, the season came to an end one game away from the state championship game.

Stillwater was outpaced by Westmoore in the state semifinal, losing 8-1 after being outhit 15-3 on Friday night at Norman North High School. The loss brings with it the end of a high school career for 12 Pioneer seniors.

Ten of the 15 Pioneer players that appeared in Friday's game were seniors. A colossal number that has led the program all season — and then some.

"They've meant so much to this school for four years," first-year Stillwater baseball coach Marty Lees said. "These kids are winners. They're winners in the classroom, they're winners on all athletic fields and they'll be winners in life."

During those four years, the 2024 Stillwater senior class won 111 games and appeared in the postseason all four years. The last two years included trips to the state tournament, and this season brought the program's first win in a state game since 2019.

Senior pitcher Quintin Robinson started Friday's game and allowed four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. He kept the game close for the Pioneer offense, but the run support never showed up.

"Q gave us a chance," Lees said. "He was outstanding today, we just couldn't get enough going."

Stillwater put the first two batters on base in the fifth but stranded them. Senior outfielder Tyner Wilson doubled in the lone run of the game in the sixth, but two runners were left stranded. With three outs left in their season, the Pioneers once again got the first two batters on base, but again couldn't scratch any runs across.

The bats showed up late Thursday night in a seventh-inning rally to beat Choctaw, but Stillwater just couldn't get the big hit Friday.

Westmoore starting pitcher Hayden Oshea went 6 innings and allowed one run with nine strikeouts.

"Just couldn't get going in the right direction," Lees said. "Westmoore did a really good job keeping us off balance."

"These kids battled their tail off every single game. Even until the last out was made today, I never thought we were out of it."

In the team's postgame meeting inside the first-base dugout, Lees recalled the team's journey and the toughness throughout the season. Many of the seniors played baseball together for many years, and with it came an inseparable bond.

"This group of boys we have here was really special," senior first baseman Jake Kirkpatrick said. "We all stayed together, we all battled together."

Kirkpatrick then talked about what wearing Pioneer blue has meant to him.

"It's meant the world," Kirkpatrick said. "Came out here with this group of guys, and have been playing with them since I was little. It's just awesome, loved playing with them every single day."

The presence of that group will certainly be missed by those still within the program. The first year with Lees at the helm has come to an end, but a foundation has been built for years to come. The 2024 class paved the way.

"They set some very high standards for our program, our kids, our younger kids," Lees said.

The Stillwater baseball foundation is firm for Lees, and he's thankful for that.

"There's a lot of work that goes into making this baseball team," Lees added. "I'm fortunate enough to lead it, but I look at the parent support, the school support, the community support — it's important that kids have a great experience in not only baseball, but all athletics here."

Senior catcher Parker Jeffery caught his last game in a Pioneer uniform Friday. He has delivered plenty of big moments in his career, including an inside-the-park grand slam in the Stillwater regional against Bixby.

Though his time playing in Stillwater is through, Jeffery sees more success in the program's future.

"What (Lees) is building and what he'll continue to build is really special," Jeffery said. "He brings tough baseball to the table. He'll definitely have teams in the next five to 10 years that will be really competitive."

After the postgame huddle, Lees went around and hugged every one of his seniors. Emotion was high, but that's what happens when you go all in.

"It's painful to lose," Lees said. "If it isn't, you were never meant to play."

Stillwater finished the season with a 27-9 record and a second-straight appearance in the Oklahoma Baseball 6A State Tournament.

------

The following seniors played their final game Friday:

2 Owen Coil / Infielder / Oral Roberts Baseball signee

4 Daniel Stanford / Outfielder

5 Talon Kendrick / Outfielder / Oklahoma State football preferred walk-on

8 Jake Kirkpatrick / Infielder

9 Quintin Robinson / Pitcher/First Base

13 Kaeden Hicks / First Base/Catcher

15 Blake Aziere / Pitcher / Northern Oklahoma College — Enid commit

16 Chase Berger / Pitcher

20 Dayton Aaron / Pitcher

21 Tyner Wilson / Outfielder / Northern Oklahoma College — Enid signee

24 Parker Jeffery / Catcher / Northern Oklahoma College — Enid signee

27 Landon Littau / Outfielder/Pitcher