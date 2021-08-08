Team USA's top 5 gold medal performances of Tokyo 2020
With Team USA finishing atop the Tokyo 2020 gold medal standings, host Jared Quay highlights the amazing performances of some of America's best athletes.
Rallying from behind, Team USA managed to top China in the final hours of the 2021 Olympics to win the overall gold medal count. Trailing by as many as six gold medals at one point, the US rode wins by women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, and a cycling victory by Californian Jennifer Valente to edge China […]
Team USA secured the most total medals won in Tokyo, with 113 overall 25 more than second-place China after 15 days of competition.
Tecia Torres once again had her way with Angela Hill in their rematch at UFC 265.
The Paralympics will kick off on August 24 in Tokyo.
The Bills are locking up their star quarterback.
Tokyo — More than a year after they were set to begin, and 17 days after their delayed start, the Tokyo Olympics drew to an end on Sunday with the closing ceremony here at Olympic Stadium.Why it matters: Although COVID-19 delayed the Games and left an indelible mark, organizers hope the Games have left a legacy beyond the disease.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Sunday's ceremony began with the raising of the Japanese flag and a flag parade featuring a s
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Ecstatic eyes now turn to Las Vegas, where the blue and orange will compete in the NBA’s annual Summer League
The Tokyo Olympics have finally come to a close. Going into the final day, just two golds separated China (38) and the USA (36) at the top of the medal table. But golds for the US women’s basketball team, Jennifer Valente in the women’s omnium and the women's volleyball team put the Americans in front. Meanwhile, Hong Kong claimed another bronze medal with cyclist Sarah Lee beating Emma Hinze from Germany in the sprint. Post sports reporter Jonathan White unpacks all the excitement from the…
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia saw a record daily number of new coronavirus cases this year on Saturday, with the country's most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland recording a total of 361 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant. With about 15 million people in the three states, or 60% of Australia's population, under a strict lockdown, the country also reported five coronavirus-related deaths, one of the highest this year.
Team USA won a seventh straight gold medal in Tokyo, and has now won 55 straight games dating back to the 1992 Olympics.
Sarah Jessica Parker announced the new "Sex and the City" reboot series in January, and now we have a photo! Here's what else we know about the show.
Keyshawn Davis and Andy Cruz traded shots for three thrilling rounds, showing off some of the most polished boxing skills in the entire Olympics. The final two Americans in the Tokyo field got agonizingly close to ending their team's 17-year men's gold medal drought Sunday, only to fall short against two of the best boxers who stepped into the Kokugikan Arena.
That didn’t “turn” out so well…
Is this the worst piece of sportsmanship in Olympic history - or just a serious lack of hand/eye coordination?
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.
Fans have questioned the rules behind the modern pentathlon after several competitors were hindered by horses who had no interest in complying with their instructions.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.