Team USA's 1st Gold, Shaun White's Comeback: What You Missed Overnight in Beijing

A lot of big moments happened overnight in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

From Team USA’s first gold, to a narrow qualification from snowboarding great Shaun White and more, there was no shortage of excitement.

Here’s a look at the biggest moments you might have missed from late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning:

Watch Team Shuster’s Final Epic Shot to End First Match in Nail-Biting Win Against ROC

It was anyone’s match up until the very last moment, but the U.S.’ Team Shuster got its 2022 Winter Olympics off to a strong start against the Russian Olympic Committee.

It took extra ends, but the U.S. curling team started off their quest at defending their gold medal with a close 6-5 win over the ROC.

Team USA’s defending gold medalists, including Wisconsin stars John Shuster and Matt Hamilton, ultimately came out on top with the final stone in the nail-biting match.



Watch Lindsey Jacobellis Snowboard Her Way to First U.S. Gold Medal of 2022

The United States’ search for its first gold medal in Beijing is finally over.

American snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis won the women’s snowboard cross big final early Wednesday morning. Not only is it the first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics for the U.S., but it’s Jacobellis’ first gold medal in her career.

The five-time Olympian beat out France’s Chloe Trespeuch, Canada’s Meryeta Odine and Australia’s Belle Brockhoff in the final run.

Shaun White Overcomes Crash in Beijing Olympics Debut to Qualify

Shaun White earned himself a chance to snag his fourth Olympic gold when he nailed his second run during the qualification round.

White fell during his first run on the course, but attempted the same tricks the second time around and landed them all.



Watch: Team USA’s Colby Stevenson Wins First-Ever Silver Medal in Men’s Big Air

Team USA’s Colby Stevenson has won the first-ever men’s big air silver medal with a total score of 183.00.

After a disappointing first run of 34.75, Stevenson nailed his second and third efforts, bringing him to 2nd.

Norway’s Birk Ruud won gold with a total score of 187.75, after a solid first run score of 95.75. Norway has now collected nine medals — tied with Sweden for four golds — which puts them one medal behind the ROC for the lead in total medals at this year’s Games.

Sweden’s Henrik Harlaut won bronze with a total score of 178.25, the country’s seventh medal of the Olympics.’

Outpouring of Support for Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin After Elimination

Social media has erupted in tweets of support for Mikaela Shiffrin after she was disqualified while skidding out of control on the first run of the slalom on Tuesday.

Former World Cup alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn shared her support for Shiffrin after the fall. Seven-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles also shared a simple message that showed support for Shiffrin.

Gutted for @MikaelaShiffrin but this does not take away from her storied career and what she can and will accomplish going forward. Keep your head high ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fSgqSii0JA — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 9, 2022

We love you @MikaelaShiffrin — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) February 7, 2022



U.S. Speed Skaters Andrew Heo, Ryan Pivirotto Eliminated in 1500m Short Track Event

The men’s speed skating 1500m short track event will go on without a U.S. competitor.

Team USA’s Andrew Heo and Ryan Pivirotto were unable to advance during Wednesday’s quarterfinal.

With the top three of each heat automatically qualifying for the semifinals, Pivirotto was in position to advance for much of the third heat. After falling out of the top three, he was then penalized for making contact with Latvia’s Reinis Berzins.

Heo finished fifth in the second heat with a time of 2:19.482, which was 0.852 seconds behind winner Lee June-Seo of Korea and 0.238 seconds behind third-place Stijn Desmet of Belgium.



Chloe Kim Heads to Final in Snowboarding Halfpipe

Team USA’s Chloe Kim is headed to the final in the women’s snowboard halfpipe after topping the qualification stage with a score of 87.75.

Each athlete has two runs to score the maximum points possible in the qualifying round.

