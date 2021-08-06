Team USA Women's Basketball to Face Japan in Gold Medal Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Japan is now the only thing separating the United States’ women’s basketball team and a seventh consecutive gold medal.

Japan defeated France 97-71 in the semifinals to advance. Not only is it Japan’s first attempt at a gold medal in women’s basketball but it has now clinched its first medal ever in the event.

The United States cruised by Serbia 79-59 in its semifinal game. The Americans have now won 54 consecutive games. A win in the gold-medal game would make Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird the first Olympic basketball players to win five gold medals.

The gold medal game between the United States and Japan will be on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET. Serbia and France will play for the bronze medal, which will be played Saturday at 5 a.m. ET.