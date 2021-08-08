Team USA Wins Most Gold Medals After Epic Final Day at Tokyo Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Team USA secured the most total medals won in Tokyo, with 113 overall — 25 more than second-place China after 15 days of competition.

On the last day of the competition, Team USA took the lead by winning the 39th overall medal thanks to the women’s volleyball team. Li Quan of China failed to tie the race again after losing to Laurent Price of Great Britain in Boxing. The Closing Ceremony begins Sunday.

The last time American athletes left the Summer Games without a claim on most gold medals won was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. China — the host nation in 2008 — walked away winners of the most golden trophies, 48 in all compared to the United States’ 36.

On Saturday night, U.S. cyclist Jennifer Valente won gold in women’s omnium (a track cycling event), and the U.S. women’s basketball team won its seventh straight gold. The women’s volleyball team upset an undefeated Brazil squad that was No. 2-ranked in the world to win the 39th gold.

Who has won the most gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics?

Other than China and the United States, the host country of Japan has done mightily well this Olympics bringing home 27 gold medals good for third overall.

Great Britain has 22 golds, and ROC has 20.

Four more countries — Australia, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands — have eclipsed double-digits in gold-medal victories.

What's the most gold medals the United States has ever won at a single Olympics?

The American record for gold medals at an Olympics is 83, which was recorded at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Summer Games return to LA in 2028 -- a good sign for American athletes looking to bite gold on the podium, but not before stopping in Paris first in 2024.

What's the least amount of Olympic gold medals the US has ever won?

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Team USA's worst turnout was at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, where only 24 gold medals were won by American athletes.

The 36 gold medal wins in 2021 ties the country's gold medal count in Beijing in 2008 as well as Athens in 2004.

Ironically, America also finished with 36 Olympic gold medals the last time Tokyo hosted the Summer Games in 1964.

