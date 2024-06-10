Team USA wins FIBA U18 gold with two Illini

(WCIA) — Team USA has won the FIBA AmeriCup for the seventh straight year, and this year two Illini were part of the winning team.

Class of 2025 commit Jeremiah Fears had four points and three rebounds.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.