Team USA wheelchair basketball captain shares his story, importance of proper equipment for all
Toyota surprised The Challenged Athletes Foundation with two custom wheelchairs and donated $12,000 during an event hosted by the 76ers on Friday. NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Ashlyn Sullivan got to talk to USA Men's National Wheelchair Basketball Team captain Steve Serio about why this event is so important.
Team USA wheelchair basketball captain shares his story, importance of proper equipment for all originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia