Team USA vs. Spain: How to watch, broadcast information

The 2023 United States Men’s Basketball Team plays the third of five exhibition games against Spain on Sunday and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!

In the first game against Puerto Rico, which Team USA won 117-74, the Americans showed that they were ready for international play despite a slow-starting first half. In the second game against Slovenia, which the Americans won 92-62, Team USA took advantage of the fact that Slovenia’s best player, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, was unable to play due to a leg injury.

The highlight of Team USA with regards to Nets Wire is that Brooklyn Nets wings Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will be helping the team try to bring home the gold. Sunday’s matchup against Spain should prove to be a big test for the Americans as Spain is usually one of the best teams in FIBA competitions.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see Sunday’s matchup against Spain:

How to watch

Date : Sunday, Aug. 13

Time : 3:30pm EDT

Location : Carpena Sports Palace, Malaga, Spain

Channel: FS1

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire