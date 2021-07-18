Team USA vs. Spain: Pre-Olympics Las Vegas exhibition live stream, lineups, broadcast info (7/18)

Justin Quinn
·2 min read
Team USA and Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum will take on the Spanish national team in USA Basketball’s final friendly ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team hopes to finish the series at .500 after dropping its first two exhibitions against the Nigerian and Australian national teams, and having their second tilt with Australia canceled over COVID concerns.

To date, their sole win in the Las Vegas, Nevada, friendlies was against the Argentinia, sparking concern regarding the ability of Team USA to win a gold medal in Tokyo — particularly after losing Bradley Beal and Kevin Love to COVID-19 concerns and injury respectively.

If you’re looking for information on how to watch the games on cable or a streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed.

Team USA

  • Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

  • Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

  • Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

  • Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons

  • Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

  • Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

  • Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers,

  • Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

  • JaVale McGee, Denver Nuggets

  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1416510374594105348?s=20

Spanish national team

  • Alberto Abalde

  • Alex Abrines

  • Carlos Alocen

  • Dario Brizuela

  • Victor Claver

  • Rudy Fernandez

  • Usman Garuba

  • Marc Gasol

  • Pau Gasol

  • Juancho Hernangomez

  • Willy Hernangomez

  • Sergio Llull

  • Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

  • Pierre Oriola

  • Sergio Rodriguez

  • Ricky Rubio

https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1416578504817324038?s=20

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

