Team USA vs. Spain: Pre-Olympics Las Vegas exhibition live stream, lineups, broadcast info (7/18)

Team USA and Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum will take on the Spanish national team in USA Basketball’s final friendly ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team hopes to finish the series at .500 after dropping its first two exhibitions against the Nigerian and Australian national teams, and having their second tilt with Australia canceled over COVID concerns.

To date, their sole win in the Las Vegas, Nevada, friendlies was against the Argentinia, sparking concern regarding the ability of Team USA to win a gold medal in Tokyo — particularly after losing Bradley Beal and Kevin Love to COVID-19 concerns and injury respectively.

If you’re looking for information on how to watch the games on cable or a streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed.

Team USA

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers,

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

JaVale McGee, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Spanish national team

Alberto Abalde

Alex Abrines

Carlos Alocen

Dario Brizuela

Victor Claver

Rudy Fernandez

Usman Garuba

Marc Gasol

Pau Gasol

Juancho Hernangomez

Willy Hernangomez

Sergio Llull

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Pierre Oriola

Sergio Rodriguez

Ricky Rubio

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 7/18/21

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Boston Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) or

Team USA's Twitch channel

