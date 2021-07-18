Team USA vs. Spain: Pre-Olympics Las Vegas exhibition live stream, lineups, broadcast info (7/18)
Team USA and Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum will take on the Spanish national team in USA Basketball’s final friendly ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team hopes to finish the series at .500 after dropping its first two exhibitions against the Nigerian and Australian national teams, and having their second tilt with Australia canceled over COVID concerns.
To date, their sole win in the Las Vegas, Nevada, friendlies was against the Argentinia, sparking concern regarding the ability of Team USA to win a gold medal in Tokyo — particularly after losing Bradley Beal and Kevin Love to COVID-19 concerns and injury respectively.
If you’re looking for information on how to watch the games on cable or a streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed.
Team USA
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers,
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
JaVale McGee, Denver Nuggets
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Spanish national team
Alberto Abalde
Alex Abrines
Carlos Alocen
Dario Brizuela
Victor Claver
Rudy Fernandez
Usman Garuba
Marc Gasol
Pau Gasol
Juancho Hernangomez
Willy Hernangomez
Sergio Llull
Xabi Lopez-Arostegui
Pierre Oriola
Sergio Rodriguez
Ricky Rubio
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: 7/18/21
Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Boston Sports
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) or
Team USA's Twitch channel
