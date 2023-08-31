Team USA vs. Montenegro: How to watch, broadcast information

Team USA will be playing its first game of the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup against Montenegro on Friday and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!

The Americans have been rolling ever since their FIBA play started with the showcase games that began in the beginning of August. Once the games started counting, Team USA has been locked in and doing what it takes to win their games despite their relative lack of experience compared to the rest of the field.

There is added interest to what the Americans do in the World Cup and that is because of Brooklyn Nets wings Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson being on the team and contributing. In Team USA’s most recent game against Jordan, Bridges and Johnson combined for 14 points in the 110-62 win.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see Friday’s matchup against Montenegro:

How to watch

Date : Friday, Sep. 1

Time : 4:40 AM EDT

Location : Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay, Philippines

Channel: ESPN2/ESPN+

Team USA Social Media Post

Next Up! Two 🇺🇸 #USABMNT games to play in the @FIBAWC second round. Sept. 1 vs 🇲🇪 | 4:40 AM ET

Sept. 3 vs 🇱🇹 | 8:40 AM ET Both games will be on ESPN2/ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/p4xoW5do38 — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire