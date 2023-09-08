Team USA vs. Germany: How to watch, broadcast information

Team USA will be playing Germany on Friday in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!

Other than a loss against Lithuania, the Americans have been flawless in the World Cup games that have counted. What is interesting is that the loss against Lithuania showed one weakness of Team USA and that’s their relative lack of size. It should be noted that Lithuania shot exceptionally well from the three-point line and the Americans still only lost by six points.

For the purposes of Nets Wire, Brooklyn Nets wings Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson have been doing their part to help Team USA win the gold medal. While Johnson has had an inconsistent role thus far, Bridges has been making plenty of plays for the Americans, evidenced by his team-leading 24 points that he scored in Team USA’s most recent win over Italy.

Here’s when and where you can tune in to see Friday’s matchup against Germany:

How to watch

Date : Friday, Sep. 8

Time : 8:40 AM EDT

Location : Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay, Philippines

Channel: ESPN2/ESPN+

Team USA Social Media Post

Semifinal Friday 👊 🇺🇸 #USABMNT vs 🇩🇪 Germany 8:40 PM PHST/8:40 AM ET

📍 Mall of Asia Arena 📺 ESPN2/ESPN+ #WinForUSA pic.twitter.com/YP0jKwgMQT — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 8, 2023

