Team USA vs. France: Live stream, lineups, and broadcast info (7/25)

Justin Quinn
·2 min read
Team USA looks to get off to a good start towards their goal of contending for gold as they begin Olympic play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a match against France early Sunday.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or a streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed. After having struggled in exhibition play, Team USA will face one of its tougher opponents early, with France rostering NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, Boston Celtics veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier and Celtics alumni Vincent Poirier and Guerschon Yabusele as well as NBAers Nic Batum, Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot and Frank Ntilikina.

Despite the early tip-off, this one might be worth getting up early to watch.

Team USA

https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1419024588466491397?s=20

France

  • Andrew Albicy

  • Nicolas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers)

  • Nando De Colo

  • Moustapha Fall

  • Evan Fournier (Boston Celtics)

  • Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

  • Thomas Heurtel

  • Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot (Brooklyn Nets)

  • Amath M’Baye

  • Frank Ntilikina (New York Knicks)

  • Vincent Poirier

  • Guerschon Yabusele

https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1419002746469031940?s=20

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

