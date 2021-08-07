Team USA Trails China By Two Gold Medals Heading Into Tokyo Olympics Final Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Team USA has already secured the most total medals won in Tokyo, with 108 overall — 21 more than second-place China who sits in second place in the medal count after 15 days of competition.

However, it will be China who gets the last laugh if American athletes can’t overcome a deficit in gold medals before the Closing Ceremony begins Sunday.

As it stands with less than 24 hours left of the Tokyo Olympics, China has 38 gold medals to the United States’ 36 first-place trophies.

The last time American athletes left the Summer Games without a claim on most gold medals won was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. China — the host nation in 2008 — walked away winners of the most golden trophies, 48 in all compared to the United States’ 36.

On the final day of competition, the U.S. has three long distance runners — Galen Rupp, Jake Riley and Abdi Abdirahman — competing for gold in the men’s marathon final slated to begin 6 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 7.

U.S. cyclist Jennifer Valente will push for gold in women’s omnium — a track cycling event slated to go off at 9.m. PT. Valente is a two-time Olympic medalist having already collected a bronze in team pursuit earlier in these games.

Other opportunities for American gold include women’s basketball and women’s volleyball. The United States is slated to take on Japan in the women’s basketball final at 10:30 ET Saturday, while the Team USA volleyball team looks to upset an undefeated Brazil squad that is No. 2-ranked in the world.

Team USA’s final chance at bringing home the most gold medals from Tokyo is in boxing, where Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez are fighting in the lightweight and super heavyweight divisions, respectively.

It won’t be an easy task for the Americans to overcome China on the last day in Tokyo.

Chinese athletes are up for gold medals in boxing, men’s marathon, track cycling and rhythmic gymnastics. It will certainly be a fight to the finish — no pun intended for those keeping an extra close eye on the boxing results over night, but Team USA fans must remember for every gold China wins, America must win three.

Who has won the most gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics?

Other than China and the United States, the host country of Japan has done mightily well this Olympics bringing home 27 gold medals so far — good for third overall.

ROC and Great Britain sit tied at fourth in the gold medal count with 20.

Four more countries — Australia, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands — have eclipsed double-digits in gold-medal victories.

What's the most gold medals the United States has ever won at a single Olympics?

The American record for gold medals at an Olympics is 83 which was recorded at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Summer Games return to LA in 2028 -- a good sign for American athletes looking to bite gold on the podium, but not before stopping in Paris first in 2024.

What's the least amount of Olympic gold medals the US has ever won?

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Team USA's worst turnout was at the 1936 Berlin Olympics where only 24 gold medals were won by American athletes.

The 36 gold medal wins in 2021 ties the countries gold medal count in Beijing in 2008 as well as Athens in 2004.

Ironically, America also finished with 36 Olympic gold medals the last time Tokyo hosted the Summer Games in 1964.

