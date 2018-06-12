Team USA took an insane 45-0 lead over Panama in 92-point win

Team USA U18 squad — led by Kansas coach Bill Self — didn’t have any trouble with Panama on Monday night at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

In fact, it’s almost like they didn’t bat an eye.

The United States opened the game on a 45-0 run on Monday night in Ontario.

That’s right — 45-0.





Panama didn’t score its first bucket until more than two minutes into the second quarter, and trailed 70-8 by halftime. The United States shot better than 65 percent from the field en route to its 62-point first half lead.

Things really weren’t going well.

We cannot look away. pic.twitter.com/9IKlIqYmvb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 12, 2018





Many on Twitter couldn’t believe it, either.

Look at Bill Self running up the score. https://t.co/Z2m8lMju4L — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 12, 2018





At least we’ll have one successful international team this week. https://t.co/YoSCrJSt3v — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 12, 2018

Story Continues





How the hell you score 0 points in a quarter lmaaoooooo https://t.co/XdLkHtYqAe — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) June 12, 2018









The United States beat Panama 118-26, its second win so far in the championship. Armando Bacot led the way with 17 points. Tyrese Maxey finished with 14 points, and Trayce Davis and Quamdeen Dosunmu each dropped 12.

FINAL: #USABMU18 118 , Panama 26 USA moves to 2⃣-0⃣ & will take on Puerto Rico to close out Group A preliminary round play tomorrow at 6 PM EDT. #FIBAU18Americas pic.twitter.com/t0kMczW464 — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 12, 2018





As a team, the United States shot better than 56 percent from the field, and nearly 70 percent from behind the arc.

Fermin Borbua led the way with nine points for Panama, which went 9-of-73 from the field.

The United States will take on Puerto Rico on Tuesday night for its final game in group play. Puerto Rico beat Panama 84-51 on Sunday and the Dominican Republic 108-94 on Monday.

