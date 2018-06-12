Team USA took an insane 45-0 lead over Panama in 92-point win

Yahoo Sports

Team USA U18 squad — led by Kansas coach Bill Self — didn’t have any trouble with Panama on Monday night at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

In fact, it’s almost like they didn’t bat an eye.

The United States opened the game on a 45-0 run on Monday night in Ontario.

That’s right — 45-0.


Panama didn’t score its first bucket until more than two minutes into the second quarter, and trailed 70-8 by halftime. The United States shot better than 65 percent from the field en route to its 62-point first half lead.

Things really weren’t going well.


Many on Twitter couldn’t believe it, either.





The United States beat Panama 118-26, its second win so far in the championship. Armando Bacot led the way with 17 points. Tyrese Maxey finished with 14 points, and Trayce Davis and Quamdeen Dosunmu each dropped 12.


As a team, the United States shot better than 56 percent from the field, and nearly 70 percent from behind the arc.

Fermin Borbua led the way with nine points for Panama, which went 9-of-73 from the field.

The United States will take on Puerto Rico on Tuesday night for its final game in group play. Puerto Rico beat Panama 84-51 on Sunday and the Dominican Republic 108-94 on Monday.

Team USA’s U18 basketball team — led by Kansas coach Bill Self — dominated Panama on Monday night in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship, and jumped to an insane 45-0 lead to start the game. (Twitter/Yahoo Sports)
Team USA’s U18 basketball team — led by Kansas coach Bill Self — dominated Panama on Monday night in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship, and jumped to an insane 45-0 lead to start the game. (Twitter/Yahoo Sports)

More from Yahoo Sports:
Braves star robbed of more than $100K while pitching
Former Patriots lineman Jones dies at 39
Clemens’ homer-mashing kid is taunting everyone
Jeff Passan: Is one genius’ dramatic proposal the way to fix MLB?

What to Read Next