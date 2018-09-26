Bubba Watson's Ryder Cup virus worry for Team USA as Rory McIlroy declares, 'I've waited two years for this'

Rory McIlroy (left) is fired up as Team USA are hit with a virus - reuters

Bubba Watson has revealed he has a virus and is “exhausted” ahead of Friday's first day of the Ryder Cup. He also hinted that some of his team-mates are also suffering.

Watson, the two-time Masters champion who is making his fourth appearance, arrived here in the media centre wearing his golf glove and let on that he had been instructed to do so part of a US team-room jape. However, his raspy voice highlighted that the bug is no laughing matter.

“It's a long year, we're all tired,’ the 39-year-old said. “You can tell, my voice, I'm exhausted. A lot of us were kind of getting sick - gosh, I don't want to say not quite half the field [at last week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta] had something, and then you know, traveling all the way over here, we're all battling something.”

When pressed on the severity of the virus in the team, Watson said: “There was a few guys that aren't over here and guys that are over here. You know, it kind of started through the locker room last week – there were only 30 guys [in the Tour Championship field]. So just I happened to get it. I've got a weak immune system.” When asked again about the health of his team-mates, Watson joked: "I could care less about them. I'm trying to get me healthy."

With 11 of the 12 Americans having played four of the last five weeks – Jordan Spieth did not qualify for the Tour Championship – this would obviously be a worry for Jim Furyk as he attempts to become the first US captain to win on European soil in 25 years. The Ryder Cup is only three days long, but with four sessions in the opening two days is regarded as one of golf’s most attritional tests.

Earlier, Justin Rose had stated his belief that the Europeans will be “fresher”. The world No 2 made his comments in response to Phil Mickelson’s claim that the visitors were arriving sharper this year because of the play-offs.

“I think the FedEx Cup is a big asset for us,” Mickelson said. “Because in the past, we've had six weeks off in between our last competition and the Ryder Cup. This year, although we might be tired, we might have had a long stretch, our games are much sharper because of our consistent play week-in and week-out heading into this event.”

Yet Rose believes Thomas Bjorn, the Europe captain, has played a canny game in allowing his players to tailor their schedules so that they will be in the best shape possible.

“Well, I think our team is fresher than the American team, so it's going to be an interesting conversation for sure,” Rose said, when told of Mickelson’s utterances. “I'm hoping that one of our benefits is that we are slightly more rested as a team, as a collective group.

“You know, the guys have been playing hard, obviously, and playing under a lot of pressure. Obviously, as I have. But I've also made a lot of small little mini decisions through the [FedEx Cup] play-offs to try to keep a bit of gas in the tank. I've played many less practice rounds than I otherwise would have. I've skipped out on the Pro-Am in Boston and only turned up Thursday evening.

“So there have been a lot of conscious decisions on my end to try and get through this week. You know, the guys that have been playing over here in Europe have played a lot less golf and some of the other guys on the team, some of the more experienced guys, haven't played all the play-offs. Henrik [Stenson] took a couple off.

“I feel like we're more rested. It's interesting. They might feel like they are playing their way in and our guys are going to have a bit of gas in the tank. We'll have to evaluate it on Sunday, but I'm hoping our strategy is going to be the one that pays off in the long run.”

Rory McIlroy noted that he had “hit a wall on the back nine” in his dramatic singles match against Patrick Reed at Hazeltine two years ago, and would be trying to keep some “energy back in reserve” this time around.

“I think I learnt a lot from that,” McIlroy said. “I learnt that, you know, it's good to get excited and it's good to have that, but at the same time, if I need and have to be called upon to play a late match on Sunday or whatever it is, I want to have all my energy in reserve so that I can give everything for 18 holes because I did hit a wall that back nine on Sunday, and it cost me.”

Rory McIlroy starts off an Icelandic Thunderclap Credit: getty images

McIlroy outlined his desire to win the Cup back following the record defeat in 2016. That was the Irishman’s fourth appearance but his first loss. "Yeah, I've been excited for this for basically since the last day in Hazeltine when we weren't the ones spraying champagne for a change,” he said.

McIlroy looks almost certain to partner Jon Rahm, having played with the young Spaniard for the second time in as many times. Both captains mixed up there groups, with Rose joining the McIlroy group with Sergio Garcia. For America, Tiger Woods went out with Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed.