Team USA Softball Clinches Spot in Gold Medal Game Against Host Japan

The opening round of softball has yet to be completed, but the matchup for the gold medal game is already set.

Team USA will take on Japan in the gold medal game, as both teams have gone 4-0 in opening round play and have clinched the top two spots. The United States has won a gold or silver in every Olympic Games that it has competed in and will keep that trend alive.

It will be a rematch of the 2008 gold medal game, where Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott have a chance at revenge against the only team to take a gold medal away from the U.S.

The United States has given up just one run in the four games it has played, as Abbott and Osterman continue to dominate on the mound. Amanda Chidester has powered the offense, leading the way for the team with three RBIs.

The United States will play their final game of the opening round against Japan tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The gold medal game is set to be played on Tuesday, July 27 at 1 p.m. ET.