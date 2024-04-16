Team USA set to unite James, Curry, Durant and Embiid at 2024 Olympics

Old rivals LeBron James and Stephen Curry will headline a USA Olympic men’s basketball roster loaded with some of the best players of the last 10 years, according to ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that Team USA is finalizing the roster for this summer’s Paris Olympics and it will include four NBA MVPs: James, Curry, Kevin Durant and the current holder of the title, Joel Embiid, who became a US citizen in 2022.

The roster will also reportedly include All-Stars Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Tyrese Haliburton. The team’s managing director, Grant Hill, is keeping one more slot open before the roster gather for training camp in July, after the conclusion of this year’s NBA finals.

The team will be led by Steve Kerr, who has coached Curry and Durant at the Golden State Warriors.

Team USA will be heavy favorites to retain their title, and have won the last four men’s tournaments at the Olympics. But the talent in international basketball has surged in recent years and they will face competition from teams including two-time MVP Nikola Jokic’s Serbia, a stacked Canada team, Germany, who beat the US on the way to winning the 2023 Fiba World Cup, and hosts France, led by the 7ft 4in Victor Wembanyama, who has set the NBA alight in his rookie NBA season.