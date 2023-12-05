Team USA selects Bemidji State's Eric Pohlkamp for World Junior Championship

Dec. 4—BEMIDJI — Just hours after

Kasper Magnussen was announced

to Norway's preliminary 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship roster, Eric Pohlkamp earned a preliminary spot on Team USA's blue line.

Pohlkamp, a freshman defenseman for the Bemidji State men's hockey team, will travel to Plymouth, Mich., for a training camp from Dec. 14-16. The final roster will travel to Gothenburg, Sweden, for the 10-team tournament.

Pohlkamp is one of 29 players competing for 25 roster spots. Of those 29 players, 25 of them play college hockey. Pohlkamp is the lone player in the CCHA selected. Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin will serve as an assistant to Denver's David Carle.

In 14 games, Pohlkamp has four goals and four assists. He leads the CCHA in average shots per game at 4.29.

If Pohlkamp makes Team USA, his first WJC game will be against Norway against Magnussen on Dec. 26 in Gothenburg.

"It's quite an honor for Eric and Kasper being named to their respective preliminary rosters for the World Junior Championship," said Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore in a release. "These two are having great seasons and have earned the trust and respect from USA Hockey and Norwegian Ice Hockey Federation. Having two guys on the same team competing for a spot in the best amateur hockey tournament in the world speaks volumes about their talent and character. Beaver nation will be more vested in this year's tournament."

Pohlkamp and Magnussen will likely miss Bemidji State's series against Bowling Green Dec. 14-15. The WJC ends on Jan. 5. Bemidji State's next game after the conclusion of the WJC is Jan. 19 against Michigan Tech in Houghton, Mich.

All WJC games will be televised on the NHL Network.