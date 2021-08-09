Team USA Scored Big at the Tokyo Olympics! Check Out All the Women Athletes Who Won Medals

    Team USA Scored Big at the Tokyo Olympics! Check Out All the Women Athletes Who Won Medals

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/carissa-moore-wins-gold-in-womens-surfing-2021-olympics-48436091" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a></p>
    Carissa Moore: Surfing

    Medal won: gold

  • <p>Medals won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/sunisa-lee-wins-womens-gymnastics-all-around-2021-olympics-48438343" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (all-around), <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/us-womens-gymnastics-team-silver-medal-2021-olympics-48433361" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a> (team), and <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/sunisa-lee-bronze-bars-final-2021-olympics-48443057" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bronze">bronze</a> (bars)</p>
    Sunisa Lee: Gymnastics

    Medals won: gold (all-around), silver (team), and bronze (bars)

  • <p>Medals won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/us-womens-gymnastics-team-silver-medal-2021-olympics-48433361" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a> (team) and <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/simone-biles-wins-bronze-beam-final-2021-olympics-48444903" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bronze">bronze</a> (beam)</p>
    Simone Biles: Gymnastics

    Medals won: silver (team) and bronze (beam)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/us-womens-gymnastics-team-silver-medal-2021-olympics-48433361" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a> (team)</p>
    Jordan Chiles: Gymnastics

    Medal won: silver (team)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/us-womens-gymnastics-team-silver-medal-2021-olympics-48433361" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a> (team)</p>
    Grace McCallum

    Medal won: silver (team)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/jade-carey-wins-gold-floor-final-2021-olympics-48443636" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (floor)</p>
    Jade Carey: Gymnastics

    Medal won: gold (floor)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/mykayla-skinner-silver-vault-final-2021-olympics-48443056" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a> (vault)</p>
    MyKayla Skinner: Gymnastics

    Medal won: silver (vault)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/uswnt-wins-bronze-medal-2021-olympics-48449218" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bronze">bronze</a></p>
    USWNT: Soccer

    Medal won: bronze

  • <p>Medals won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/katie-ledecky-wins-gold-1500-meter-freestyle-2021-olympics-48437374" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (1,500m freestyle), <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/how-many-olympic-medals-has-katie-ledecky-won-47227131" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (800m freestyle), silver (400m freestyle), and silver (4x200m freestyle relay)</p>
    Katie Ledecky: Swimming

    Medals won: gold (1,500m freestyle), gold (800m freestyle), silver (400m freestyle), and silver (4x200m freestyle relay)

  • <p>Medal won: silver (400m individual medley)</p>
    Emma Weyant: Swimming

    Medal won: silver (400m individual medley)

  • <p>Medal won: silver (200m individual medley)</p>
    Alex Walsh: Swimming

    Medal won: silver (200m individual medley)

  • <p>Medals won: silver (200m butterfly), silver (4x100m medley relay), and bronze (100m backstroke)</p>
    Regan Smith: Swimming

    Medals won: silver (200m butterfly), silver (4x100m medley relay), and bronze (100m backstroke)

  • <p>Medals won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/lydia-jacoby-wins-100m-breaststroke-2021-olympic-gold-48435529" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (100m breaststroke) and silver (4x100m medley relay)</p>
    Lydia Jacoby: Swimming

    Medals won: gold (100m breaststroke) and silver (4x100m medley relay)

  • <p>Medal won: silver (4x100m medley relay)</p>
    Torri Huske: Swimming

    Medal won: silver (4x100m medley relay)

  • <p>Medals won: silver (4x100m medley relay) and bronze (4x100m freestyle relay)</p>
    Abbey Weitzeil: Swimming

    Medals won: silver (4x100m medley relay) and bronze (4x100m freestyle relay)

  • <p>Medal won: silver (4x200m freestyle relay)</p>
    Allison Schmitt: Swimming

    Medal won: silver (4x200m freestyle relay)

  • <p>Medal won: silver (4x200m freestyle relay)</p>
    Katie McLaughlin: Swimming

    Medal won: silver (4x200m freestyle relay)

  • <p>Medal won: silver (4x200m freestyle relay)</p>
    Paige Madden: Swimming

    Medal won: silver (4x200m freestyle relay)

  • <p>Medals won: silver (200m breaststroke) and bronze (100m breaststroke)</p>
    Lilly King: Swimming

    Medals won: silver (200m breaststroke) and bronze (100m breaststroke)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (200m individual medley)</p>
    Kate Douglass: Swimming

    Medal won: bronze (200m individual medley)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (4x100 freestyle medley relay)</p>
    Erika Brown: Swimming

    Medal won: bronze (4x100 freestyle medley relay)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (4x100 freestyle relay)</p>
    Simone Manuel: Swimming

    Medal won: bronze (4x100 freestyle relay)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (4x100 freestyle relay)</p>
    Natalie Hinds: Swimming

    Medal won: bronze (4x100 freestyle relay)

  • <p>Medals won: bronze (200m butterfly) and bronze (400m individual medley)</p>
    Hali Flickinger: Swimming

    Medals won: bronze (200m butterfly) and bronze (400m individual medley)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/olympic-swimmers-celebrate-after-women-200m-breaststroke-48442430" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bronze">bronze</a> (200m breaststroke)</p>
    Annie Lazor: Swimming

    Medal won: bronze (200m breaststroke)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (3m springboard)</p>
    Krysta Palmer: Diving

    Medal won: bronze (3m springboard)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/video-tour-olympic-village-apartment-tokyo-delaney-schnell-48441081" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a></p>
    Delaney Schnell: Synchronized Diving

    Medal won: silver

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/video-tour-olympic-village-apartment-tokyo-delaney-schnell-48441081" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a></p>
    Jessica Parratto: Synchronized Diving

    Medal won: silver

  • <p>Medal won: gold</p>
    Women's Water Polo Team

    Medal won: gold

  • <p>Medals won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/allyson-felix-wins-bronze-in-400m-at-2021-olympics-48450852" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bronze">bronze</a> (400m) and <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/team-usa-wins-gold-women-4x400m-relay-2021-olympics-48452029" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (4x400m relay)</p>
    Allyson Felix: Track and Field

    Medals won: bronze (400m) and gold (4x400m relay)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/kendra-harrison-wins-silver-in-100m-hurdles-in-2021-olympics-48443805" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a> (100m hurdle)</p>
    Keni Harrison: Track and Field

    Medal won: silver (100m hurdle)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/sydney-mclaughlin-wins-400m-hurdles-at-2021-olympics-48447884" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a> (400m hurdles) and <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/team-usa-wins-gold-women-4x400m-relay-2021-olympics-48452029" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (4x400 relay)</p>
    Dalilah Muhammad: Track and Field

    Medal won: silver (400m hurdles) and gold (4x400 relay)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/sydney-mclaughlin-wins-400m-hurdles-at-2021-olympics-48447884" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (400m hurdles) and <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/team-usa-wins-gold-women-4x400m-relay-2021-olympics-48452029" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (4x400 relay)</p>
    Sydney McLaughlin: Track & Field

    Medal won: gold (400m hurdles) and gold (4x400 relay)

  • <p>Medals won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/team-usa-wins-silver-in-women-4x100-relay-in-2021-olympics-48451310" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a> (4x100m relay) and bronze (200m)</p>
    Gabrielle Thomas: Track and Field

    Medals won: silver (4x100m relay) and bronze (200m)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/team-usa-wins-silver-in-women-4x100-relay-in-2021-olympics-48451310" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a> (4x100m relay)</p>
    Jenna Prandini: Track and Field

    Medal won: silver (4x100m relay)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/team-usa-wins-silver-in-women-4x100-relay-in-2021-olympics-48451310" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a> (4x100m relay)</p>
    Teahna Daniels: Track and Field

    Medal won: silver (4x100m relay)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/team-usa-wins-silver-in-women-4x100-relay-in-2021-olympics-48451310" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a> (4x100m relay)</p>
    Javianne Oliver: Track and Field

    Medal won: silver (4x100m relay)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/american-athing-mu-wins-gold-medal-in-800m-at-2021-olympics-48445543" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (800m) and <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/team-usa-wins-gold-women-4x400m-relay-2021-olympics-48452029" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (4x400 relay)</p>
    Athing Mu: Track and Field

    Medal won: gold (800m) and gold (4x400 relay)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/american-athing-mu-wins-gold-medal-in-800m-at-2021-olympics-48445543" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bronze">bronze</a> (800m)</p>
    Raevyn Rogers: Track and Field

    Medal won: bronze (800m)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/american-valarie-allman-wins-discus-gold-at-2021-olympics-48447059" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (discus)</p>
    Valarie Allman: Track and Field

    Medal won: gold (discus)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (4x400 mixed relay)</p>
    Kaylin Whitney: Track and Field

    Medal won: bronze (4x400 mixed relay)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (4x400 mixed relay)</p>
    Kendall Ellis: Track and Field

    Medal won: bronze (4x400 mixed relay)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/katie-nageotte-wins-gold-pole-vaulting-2021-olympics-48449285" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (pole vault)</p>
    Katie Nageotte: Track & Field

    Medal won: gold (pole vault)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/brittney-reese-wins-silver-long-jump-2021-olympics-48446212" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a> (long jump)</p>
    Brittney Reese: Track and Field

    Medal won: silver (long jump)

  • <p>Medal won: silver (3000m steeplechase)</p>
    Courtney Frerichs: Track and Field

    Medal won: silver (3000m steeplechase)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/us-shot-putter-raven-saunders-x-gesture-at-2021-olympics-48443934" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a> (shot put)</p>
    Raven Saunders: Track & Field

    Medal won: silver (shot put)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/team-usa-molly-seidel-wins-bronze-in-2021-olympic-marathon-48451883" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bronze">bronze</a></p>
    Molly Seidel: Marathon

    Medal won: bronze

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/japan-softball-wins-gold-in-2021-olympics-us-takes-silver-48435773" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a></p>
    Women's Softball Team

    Medal won: silver

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/us-women-volleyball-team-wins-gold-2021-olympics-48452269" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a></p>
    Women's Volleyball Team

    Medal won: gold

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/april-ross-alix-klineman-gold-beach-volleyball-2021-olympics-48450652" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a></p>
    April Ross: Volleyball

    Medal won: gold

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/april-ross-alix-klineman-gold-beach-volleyball-2021-olympics-48450652" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a></p>
    Alix Klineman: Volleyball

    Medal won: gold

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/kate-nye-wins-silver-medal-for-team-usa-at-2021-olympics-48444080" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver">silver</a> (76kg)</p>
    Kate Nye: Weightlifting

    Medal won: silver (76kg)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (+87kg)</p>
    Sarah Robles: Weightlifting

    Medal won: bronze (+87kg)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/how-many-gold-medals-has-us-women-basketball-team-won-47129472" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a></p>
    Women's Basketball Team

    Medal won: gold

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/team-usa-wins-gold-womens-3x3-basketball-2021-olympics-48437971" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a></p>
    Stefanie Dolson: 3x3 Basketball

    Medal won: gold

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/team-usa-wins-gold-womens-3x3-basketball-2021-olympics-48437971" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a></p>
    Allisha Gray: 3x3 Basketball

    Medal won: gold

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/team-usa-wins-gold-womens-3x3-basketball-2021-olympics-48437971" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a></p>
    Kelsey Plum: 3x3 Basketball

    Medal won: gold

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/team-usa-wins-gold-womens-3x3-basketball-2021-olympics-48437971" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a></p>
    Jackie Young: 3x3 Basketball

    Medal won: gold

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/2021-olympics-womens-taekwondo-winner-announcer-reaction-48433936" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a></p>
    Anastasija Zolotic: Taekwondo

    Medal won: gold

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/lee-kiefer-olympic-gold-fencing-individual-foil-win-reaction-48433348" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (foil individual)</p>
    Lee Kiefer: Fencing

    Medal won: gold (foil individual)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/tamyra-mensah-stock-wins-gold-in-wrestling-2021-olympics-48445885" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold">gold</a> (68g freestyle)</p>
    Tamyra Mensah-Stock: Wrestling

    Medal won: gold (68g freestyle)

  • <p>Medal won: silver (76kg freestyle)</p>
    Adeline Gray: Wrestling

    Medal won: silver (76kg freestyle)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (57kg freestyle)</p>
    Helen Maroulis: Wrestling

    Medal won: bronze (57kg freestyle)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (50g freestyle)</p>
    Sarah Hildebrandt: Wrestling

    Medal won: bronze (50g freestyle)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze</p>
    Oshae Jones: Boxing

    Medal won: bronze

  • <p>Medals won: silver (mixed relay) and bronze (women's individual)</p>
    Katie Zaferes: Triathlon

    Medals won: silver (mixed relay) and bronze (women's individual)

  • <p>Medal won: silver (mixed relay) </p>
    Taylor Knibb: Triathlon

    Medal won: silver (mixed relay)

  • <p>Medal won: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/nevin-harrison-first-woman-to-win-gold-in-200m-canoe-sprint-48449668" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:200m">200m</a></p>
    Nevin Harrison: Canoe Sprint

    Medal won: 200m

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (team pursuit)</p>
    Emma White: Cycling Track

    Medal won: bronze (team pursuit)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (team pursuit)</p>
    Chloe Dygert: Cycling Track

    Medal won: bronze (team pursuit)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (team pursuit)</p>
    Jennifer Valente: Cycling Track

    Medal won: bronze (team pursuit)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (team pursuit)</p>
    Megan Jastrab: Cycling Track

    Medal won: bronze (team pursuit)

  • <p>Medal won: gold (omnium points race)</p>
    Jennifer Valente: Cycling Track

    Medal won: gold (omnium points race)

  • <p>Medal won: silver </p>
    Hannah Roberts: Cycling BMX Freestyle

    Medal won: silver

  • <p>Medal won: gold (women's tournament)</p>
    Nelly Korda: Golf

    Medal won: gold (women's tournament)

  • <p>Medal won: silver (dressage team)</p>
    Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters and Sabine Schut-Kery: Equestrian

    Medal won: silver (dressage team)

  • <p>Medal won: silver (jumping team)</p>
    Jessica Springsteen, Laura Kraut, and McLain Ward: Equestrian

    Medal won: silver (jumping team)

  • <p>Medal won: silver (10m air rifle mixed team)</p>
    Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky: Shooting

    Medal won: silver (10m air rifle mixed team)

  • <p>Medal won: silver (trap)</p>
    Kayle Browning: Shooting

    Medal won: silver (trap)

  • <p>Medal won: gold (skeet)</p>
    Amber English: Shooting

    Medal won: gold (skeet)

  • <p>Medal won: bronze (trap mixed team)</p>
    Madelynn Ann Bernau: Shooting

    Medal won: bronze (trap mixed team)

Jenny Sugar
During the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Team USA showed an immeasurable amount of passion, strength, and determination. And no matter whether the athletes received a gold, silver, or bronze medal, somehow this year, it means so much more given that the Games almost didn't happen due to the pandemic. In case you missed your favorite event, or you want to relive all the victorious moments, read through this list of women athletes to see what medals they brought home for Team USA.

Related: No, Simone Biles and the US Gymnastics Team Didn't "Settle" For Silver - They Won It

