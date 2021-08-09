Team USA Scored Big at the Tokyo Olympics! Check Out All the Women Athletes Who Won Medals

During the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Team USA showed an immeasurable amount of passion, strength, and determination. And no matter whether the athletes received a gold, silver, or bronze medal, somehow this year, it means so much more given that the Games almost didn't happen due to the pandemic. In case you missed your favorite event, or you want to relive all the victorious moments, read through this list of women athletes to see what medals they brought home for Team USA.

