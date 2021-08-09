Team USA Scored Big at the Tokyo Olympics! Check Out All the Women Athletes Who Won Medals
- 1/82
- 2/82
Carissa Moore: Surfing
- 3/82
Sunisa Lee: Gymnastics
- 4/82
Simone Biles: Gymnastics
- 5/82
Jordan Chiles: Gymnastics
- 6/82
Grace McCallum
- 7/82
Jade Carey: Gymnastics
- 8/82
MyKayla Skinner: Gymnastics
- 9/82
USWNT: Soccer
- 10/82
Katie Ledecky: Swimming
- 11/82
Emma Weyant: Swimming
- 12/82
Alex Walsh: Swimming
- 13/82
Regan Smith: Swimming
- 14/82
Lydia Jacoby: Swimming
- 15/82
Torri Huske: Swimming
- 16/82
Abbey Weitzeil: Swimming
- 17/82
Allison Schmitt: Swimming
- 18/82
Katie McLaughlin: Swimming
- 19/82
Paige Madden: Swimming
- 20/82
Lilly King: Swimming
- 21/82
Kate Douglass: Swimming
- 22/82
Erika Brown: Swimming
- 23/82
Simone Manuel: Swimming
- 24/82
Natalie Hinds: Swimming
- 25/82
Hali Flickinger: Swimming
- 26/82
Annie Lazor: Swimming
- 27/82
Krysta Palmer: Diving
- 28/82
Delaney Schnell: Synchronized Diving
- 29/82
Jessica Parratto: Synchronized Diving
- 30/82
Women's Water Polo Team
- 31/82
Allyson Felix: Track and Field
- 32/82
Keni Harrison: Track and Field
- 33/82
Dalilah Muhammad: Track and Field
- 34/82
Sydney McLaughlin: Track & Field
- 35/82
Gabrielle Thomas: Track and Field
- 36/82
Jenna Prandini: Track and Field
- 37/82
Teahna Daniels: Track and Field
- 38/82
Javianne Oliver: Track and Field
- 39/82
Athing Mu: Track and Field
- 40/82
Raevyn Rogers: Track and Field
- 41/82
Valarie Allman: Track and Field
- 42/82
Kaylin Whitney: Track and Field
- 43/82
Kendall Ellis: Track and Field
- 44/82
Katie Nageotte: Track & Field
- 45/82
Brittney Reese: Track and Field
- 46/82
Courtney Frerichs: Track and Field
- 47/82
Raven Saunders: Track & Field
- 48/82
Molly Seidel: Marathon
- 49/82
Women's Softball Team
- 50/82
Women's Volleyball Team
- 51/82
April Ross: Volleyball
- 52/82
Alix Klineman: Volleyball
- 53/82
Kate Nye: Weightlifting
- 54/82
Sarah Robles: Weightlifting
- 55/82
Women's Basketball Team
- 56/82
Stefanie Dolson: 3x3 Basketball
- 57/82
Allisha Gray: 3x3 Basketball
- 58/82
Kelsey Plum: 3x3 Basketball
- 59/82
Jackie Young: 3x3 Basketball
- 60/82
Anastasija Zolotic: Taekwondo
- 61/82
Lee Kiefer: Fencing
- 62/82
Tamyra Mensah-Stock: Wrestling
- 63/82
Adeline Gray: Wrestling
- 64/82
Helen Maroulis: Wrestling
- 65/82
Sarah Hildebrandt: Wrestling
- 66/82
Oshae Jones: Boxing
- 67/82
Katie Zaferes: Triathlon
- 68/82
Taylor Knibb: Triathlon
- 69/82
Nevin Harrison: Canoe Sprint
- 70/82
Emma White: Cycling Track
- 71/82
Chloe Dygert: Cycling Track
- 72/82
Jennifer Valente: Cycling Track
- 73/82
Megan Jastrab: Cycling Track
- 74/82
Jennifer Valente: Cycling Track
- 75/82
Hannah Roberts: Cycling BMX Freestyle
- 76/82
Nelly Korda: Golf
- 77/82
Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters and Sabine Schut-Kery: Equestrian
- 78/82
Jessica Springsteen, Laura Kraut, and McLain Ward: Equestrian
- 79/82
Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky: Shooting
- 80/82
Kayle Browning: Shooting
- 81/82
Amber English: Shooting
- 82/82
Madelynn Ann Bernau: Shooting
During the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Team USA showed an immeasurable amount of passion, strength, and determination. And no matter whether the athletes received a gold, silver, or bronze medal, somehow this year, it means so much more given that the Games almost didn't happen due to the pandemic. In case you missed your favorite event, or you want to relive all the victorious moments, read through this list of women athletes to see what medals they brought home for Team USA.
