Team USA roster: Fans react to JaVale McGee, Keldon Johnson making team for Tokyo

On the eve of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States men’s basketball team has been enduring a turbulent stretch as some of the NBA’s best players prepare to go for gold. Following exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia, Team USA is now being forced to make last-minute roster changes due to health and injury concerns.

Wizards star Bradley Beal and Detroit’s Jerami Grant entered into health and safety protocol this week, and Beal will not return to the team. Team USA will also be without big man Kevin Love, who withdrew from the squad due to a lingering calf issue that limited him during the season.

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson, who just completed his second season with the Spurs, will replace Beal and Love.

The new-look 12-man roster is as follows:

Kevin Durant

Draymond Green

Zach LaVine

Damian Lillard

Jayson Tatum

Bam Adebayo

Devin Booker

Khris Middleton

Jrue Holiday

Jerami Grant

Keldon Johnson

JaVale McGee

Here’s what fans are saying about the new additions to Team USA:

