Team USA midfielder Carli Lloyd offered a chance to kick in the NFL Preseason

Carli Lloyd has some serious leg strength. The general population probably already knew this, as the two-time FIFA Player of the Year has an amazing list of accolades at this stage of her career but the now-infamous clip of her nailing a 55-yard field goal at a Philadelphia Eagles practice got the attention of not just the general population, but also a number of NFL executives.

For all you NFL teams looking for a kicker😉(via @CarliLloyd) pic.twitter.com/AJOgDeKwBT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 21, 2019

On Monday it was reported by Martin Rogers of FOX Sports that several NFL teams actually contacted Lloyd about kicking for them, some going as far as to see if she was interested in kicking in the NFL preseason, which wraps up on August 29th.

According to Lloyd's trainer and Director of the Universal Soccer Academy James Galanis, things moved very, very fast.

"Today [Monday], she got another call from another NFL team…..they were willing to put her on the roster."

It would obviously be monumental if Lloyd ever made her NFL debut, as she would be the first woman to ever play in the league. While Lloyd is in the midst of a season with the Sky FC in the National Women's Soccer League and is still an active member of Team USA, Galanis said she did seriously consider the amazing opportunity and he has no qualms about her ability to compete at the NFL level.

"Kicking field goals comes down to the right mechanics. If you are an athlete in tune with your body whether you are male or female, if you have those right, there is no reason why you can't score a field goal."

Lloyd and the United States women's national soccer team have a friendly against Portugal on August 29, the same day she would've made her NFL preseason debut, which was ultimately a sticking point in Lloyd tabling the offer for now.

Ultimately, Carli Lloyd knows the dramatic effect her playing in the NFL would have on society, including further shining a light on gender equality. She is one of the greatest soccer athletes of all-time already but the appeal of making history will certainly continue to tempt her.

Galanis' interview with Rogers certainly seemed to indicate that the multiple offers from NFL teams weighed heavily on Lloyd's mind and could be something she comes back to. Galanis stated, "We are definitely thinking about it. Knowing Carli, this is why it is enticing for her, because it is a challenge. That's what Carli thrives on, it is the next thing she can conquer. That's why we have had half a dozen conversations about it in less than a week."

We can only hope Carli Lloyd and her team have a half a dozen more conversations on the topic, as Lloyd kicking in the NFL in its 100th season of existence would be one of the better league stories in quite some time and a truly intriguing way for one of the greatest US athletes of all-time to finish up her athletic career.





