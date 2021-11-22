Team USA men's hockey roster projection for 2022 Winter Olympics: Strong on defense and in net
USA Hockey has had a bumpy selection process for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
General manager Stan Bowman stepped aside after also leaving his Chicago Blackhawks position after an investigation into how that team mishandled a 2010 sexual assault complaint against a member of its coaching staff.
The length of time it took Jack Eichel to get traded and have neck surgery could keep him out of the Olympics. T.J. Oshie, Max Pacioretty and Jack Hughes were injured early in the season and Blake Wheeler was slowed by a stint on the COVID-19 protocol list.
The USA has named forwards Patrick Kane and Auston Matthews, plus defenseman Seth Jones to the team. The remaining players will be announced in January.
Here are some early predictions of who could make the team:
Goaltenders
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks
Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs
Analysis: Though Campbell and Gibson are having better seasons, Hellebuyck likely will be the key as a former Vezina Trophy winner who finished in the top five two other times. Campbell has among the best statistics in the league, and Gibson has appeared frequently for USA Hockey and is putting up strong numbers with an improved Ducks team in front of him. The USA could choose to select Spencer Knight to give him the Olympic experience.
Other possibilities: Knight, Florida Panthers; Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles
Defensemen
Adam Fox, New York Rangers
Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks
John Carlson, Washington Capitals
Torey Krug, St. Louis Blues
Analysis: A lot of offensive potential and puck-moving ability in this group, led by Fox, the reigning Norris Trophy winner. Slavin is included for his penalty-killing prowess and shutdown ability. There's an even mix of right and left shots. Jones, acquired from the Blue Jackets in the offseason, could play alongside former teammate Werenski. Question for USA Hockey. Does Brett Pesce make the team to play alongside Slavin?
Other possibilities: Pesce, Hurricanes; Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets; Ryan McDonagh, Tampa Bay Lightning.
Centers
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars
We're assuming Eichel won't be ready. If he is, he's the No. 2 center. This group has goals in Matthews (No. 2 since he entered the NHL in 2017), size in Miller, speed in Larkin and veteran leadership in Pavelski. Jack Hughes would be a strong possibility if he weren't injured. He could play his way onto the team depending on how he fares once he returns. Regardless, the center depth doesn't match up to Canada.
Other possibilities: Hughes, New Jersey Devils; Vincent Trocheck, Carolina Hurricanes; Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames; Andrew Copp, Jets
Wingers
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks
Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames
Johnny Gaudreau, Flames
Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks
Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins
Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
Analysis: Kane is one of three players to top 1,100 points since he entered the league in 2007, and DeBrincat has put up big numbers alongside Kane in Chicago. Chemistry is also why Matthew Tkachuk and Gaudreau made this list. Connor is a finisher, Kreider thrives on the power play and Guentzel is a strong complement to top-line players. Terry, who played in the non-NHL 2018 Olympics, needs to be rewarded for his strong start. Brady Tkachuk joins his brother on the team. The injury situations of Oshie and Pacioretty will need to be monitored. Both are versatile and as Oshie showed in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, he thrives in the shootout. But Oshie is hurt again after returning for one game.
Other possibilities: Oshie, Washington Capitals; Cam Atkinson, Philadelphia Flyers; Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 Olympics: Predicting who makes Team USA men's hockey team