Team USA men's basketball captures fourth straight gold, U.S. doubles up on wins in 4x400 meter relays | What You Missed
After a fourth quarter collapse in the opening round, Team USA men's basketball avenged their loss in a narrow win over France for their fourth-straight Olympic gold. Meanwhile, both the women's and men's 4x400 meter relay teams grabbed gold on the track, the U.S. women's water polo team dominated Spain in the finals, and Team USA baseball took home silver after a tough 2-0 loss to host Japan in the gold medal game.