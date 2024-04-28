Team USA’s Mariah Duran gives back to New Mexico skating community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque native and Team USA skateboarder Mariah Duran came home to the Duke City for an event with US Eagle Federal Credit Union on Saturday. To promote its new branch in the South Valley, US Eagle hosted Duran for a day packed with skating, giveaways, autographs, pictures, and more. It was a chance for the community to interact with Duran as she continued her journey to the Paris Olympics.

“I’m super excited to just give back to the community, the community has supported me throughout all my years of my skating,” said Duran. “I just enjoy getting a bunch of skaters together, and everybody learns from each other and it’s just a fun community. So it’s just really awesome to be able to give back to the community for this.”

Story continues below

The two-time X-Games gold medalist and Tokyo Olympian still has a lot of work to do before she can guarantee a spot in the 2024 games. There are still two more qualifying events to take place over the next few months, but she believes her unique street style will help her stand above the competition.

“I get to represent New Mexico. I get to represent USA, so I think that stands out in itself,” she said.

The qualifications for Duran to skate in Paris include top-20 world and top three national rankings. Currently, she ranks second in the country and believes she is in good standing.

Duran’s next competition will take place in Shanghai, China, in May, followed by one in Budapest, Hungary, in June. The 2024 Paris Olympics begins in July.

