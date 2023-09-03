Team USA: All their losses with NBA players

Team USA losing to Lithuania at the World Cup is a surprise, but it doesn’t qualify as an outlandish event anymore. Since the United States started sending NBA players to major FIBA tournaments (Olympics or World Cup), they have lost 11 games… though they had never given up as many points (110) as they did against the Lithuanians.

Check out all the results below:

Puerto Rico 92, USA 73

DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

2004 Olympic Games group stage

France 89, USA 79

LINTAO ZHANG/AFP via Getty Images

2019 World Cup quarterfinals

Argentina 89, USA 81

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

2004 Olympic Games semifinals

Argentina 87, USA 80

MATT KRYGER/INDIANAPOLIS STAR/AFP via Getty Images

2002 World Cup group stage

France 83, USA 76

ERIC GAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

2021 Olympic Games group stage

USA 104, Lithuania 110

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

2023 World Cup group stage

Greece 101, USA 95

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

2006 World Cup semifinals

Spain 81, USA 75

JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

2002 World Cup 5th place game

Serbia 94, USA 89

JAYNE RUSSELL/AFP via Getty Images

2019 World Cup 5th-8th classification game

Lithuania 94, USA 90

DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

2004 Olympic Games group stage

Yugoslavia 81, USA 78

JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

2002 World Cup quarterfinals

