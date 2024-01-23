Team USA: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards headline player pool for 2024 Olympics

Two-time Olympic gold medalist LeBron James could be in good company for the upcoming Paris Games. (REUTERS/Steve Marcus)

There was the 1992 "Dream Team." Then came the 2008 "Redeem Team." Now, Team USA's squad is off to an equally star-studded start for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

USA Basketball announced the 41-athlete player pool for the selective national team Tuesday. It's a star-studded list headlined by established NBA superstars, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. But it also features exciting up-and-comers, such as Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.

James, 39, could become the oldest U.S. Olympic men’s basketball player ever, a record that was set by a 35-year-old Larry Bird in 1992. It would be the fourth Olympics in James' career and an opportunity for a third Olympic Gold medal. Meanwhile, Curry is set to make his first Olympic appearance. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid could have played for Cameroon or France, ultimately deciding on the U.S. in October.

Players were picked by managing director Grant Hill, who could potentially change the list in the coming months. Each of the last two Olympic teams featured a player who was not included in the initial pool.

“The United States boasts unbelievable basketball talent and I am thrilled that many of the game’s superstars have expressed interest in representing our country at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games,” Hill said. “It is a privilege to select the team that will help us toward the goal of once again standing atop the Olympic podium. This challenging process will unfold over the next several months as we eagerly anticipate the start of national team activity."

This is the result of an outpouring of interest from pros after an uncharacteristic fourth-place finish at the FIBA World Cup in September. The crew didn't have a single player with Olympic experience. This time, Team USA will be able to choose from 23 players with Olympic or World Cup gold medals.

While the World Cup was regarded as a disappointment for the United States, it qualified Team USA for the Paris Games. The American men will look to win their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Many of the finalists publicly expressed their commitment to playing for the United States as soon as they could, making the Olympics a hot topic at NBA media days all over the league. But appearing in the player pool is just the first step, as only 12 athletes will represent Team USA in Paris. Players that don't make the 12-player roster could still represent USA Basketball in 3x3.

Here is the full player pool:

The team will be led by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. He will be assisted by Mark Few of Gonzaga University, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. This is the same staff from last summer's World Cup. Kerr is a 2020 Olympic gold medalist.

Fans will get a first look at Team USA when it hosts Canada at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena as part of the USA Basketball Showcase. The exhibition is slated for July 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1).

