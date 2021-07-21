Team USA's Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker set for very awkward flight to Tokyo

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have reached the NBA mountaintop. Devin Booker just suffered quite possibly the most painful loss of his basketball career.

Soon, all three of them will be together on what figures to be a very awkward flight to Tokyo.

The three players, all committed to play for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo later this month, are scheduled to depart for Japan on Friday via a private plane provided by USA Basketball, according to ESPN's Marc Spears.

The flight will come just three days after Middleton and Holiday's Milwaukee Bucks defeated Booker's Phoenix Suns in six games to capture the franchise's first NBA championship in 50 years. The Bucks topped the Suns 105-98 in Game 6 on Tuesday to end the NBA Finals.

Awkward or not, Team USA will want to do all it can to get the trio on its roster as soon as possible. The men's basketball team had a disastrous slate of pre-Olympic scrimmages, the first time the team has ever lost multiple games in an exhibition tour. The team is also dealing with the effects of COVID-19, as it has already lost star guard Bradley Beal and was forced to cancel a scrimmage.

Fortunately for Booker, he at least won't have to face Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo again in Tokyo. Greece fell one game short of qualifying for the Olympics earlier this month.

