Off-court chemistry is nice and all, but Boston Celtics fans just want to see their Team USA representatives get buckets.

Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown happily obliged Thursday morning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The trio of Celtics players all played key roles in helping Team USA defeat Australia 102-86 in Melbourne in a tune-up game ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Walker led the charge, dropping a game-high 23 points on 9-of-22 shooting while adding six rebounds and one assist. Check out some of his highlights below:

.@KembaWalker (23 PTS) came on strong in the second half to lead the #USABMNT to a win in @FIBAWC prep action! ☘️💪 pic.twitter.com/V4QyANPz3l — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 22, 2019

Tatum and Brown were heavily involved, too, playing significant minutes alongside Walker in the third quarter as Team USA pulled away to take a double-digit lead. The two even connected for a sweet alley-oop early in the fourth quarter.

Jayson Tatum lobs it up for the Jaylen Brown throw-down! #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/EYwLOM8L4H — NBA (@NBA) August 22, 2019

Story continues

Tatum racked up 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting with three rebounds and four assists, while Brown also tallied 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting with six boards and a nice block on a Patty Mills layup attempt.

Walker, Brown and Tatum all logged over 20 minutes of playing time and combined for 45 of Team USA's 102 points, a sign that the Celtics' American contingent isn't just there for decoration.

Smart didn't suit up in the exhibition match as he recovers from a calf injury, but his Celtics teammates represented the Green quite well against Aron Baynes (eight points, six rebounds) and the Aussies.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Team USA highlights: Kemba Walker-led Celtics trio lights up Australia originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston